Ex- BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and his mother have been targeted by masked thieves using sedative gas during a birthday trip to Ibiza.

According to reports, the Celebrity Gogglebox star was celebrating his 40th birthday on the Spanish island with his mother Eileen and other family members when masked thieves targeted the holiday home. The thieves are said to have pumped sedative gas into the home, before waiting for them to fall asleep and breaking in to ransack the villa.

It has been reported that while the group were shaken by the incident, none were injured in the attack. It comes amid a spate of high level robberies at luxury properties on the island. It is believed that the criminal gang, who are thought to be behind the other reported raids, were not aware of who Grimshaw was, instead targeted the home due to its reputation for hosting the rich and famous.

A source told a national newspaper: “There have been a spate of attacks in luxury villas across Ibiza this summer. Sadly Nick’s villa was on the target list - simply due it being known for being used by high net worth clients.

“The gang would have had no idea who he was. Sadly it’s a case of the wrong place at the wrong time but it’s scary to say the least. Nick was obviously upset but thought best to keep things off social media. At the end of the day it was meant to be a private low key break with his family.”

The newspaper reports that the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host presenter and former X Factor judge is now back home in London, where he lives with his fiancé Meshach Henry, who was also on the trip.