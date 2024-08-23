Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martine McCutcheon recently announced she and husband Jack McManus are separating after 18 years together.

The actress, 48, took to social media on Thursday (August 22) to share the news. On her Instagram stories Martine McCutcheon wrote a lengthy caption and said: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.”

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 year old son Rafferty, who's happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority. We both, of course, still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives.”

The former EastEnders actress wished her husband all the best for his “next chapter” and thanked fans for all their “love and support”.

The Love Actually star is currently on holiday in Marbella with the couple's nine-year-old son Rafferty. Jack is staying in their £1.5million house in Surrey.

Jack McManus has now broken his silence over the divorce. Speaking from the couple’s marital home Jack told the Mail Online: “There is nothing more to add. I will not be saying anything more about this.”

Who is Jack McManus?

Jack McManus is a singer-songwriter from London. He went to the famous Brit School and his album Either Side Of Midnight was released in 2008.

The musician has toured with musicians such as John Mayer and Scouting for Girls. He also co-wrote the song Separate Cars on Boyzone's album, Brother. Martine and Jack got married in Lake Como, Italy in 2012 they welcomed their only son Rafferty in 2015.