Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Love Actually star previously dated a few famous faces.

Martine McCutcheon has announced that she and her husband Jack McManus are separating after 18 years together.

In a post on her Instagram stories the actress, 48, explained: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.” The couple married in 2012 and share a son Rafferty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as being Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders the actress is also known for being in everyone’s favourite Christmas rom-com Love Actually. The actress played Natalie in the movie and was The Prime Minister’s (Hugh Grant) love interest. But did they ever date in real life?

Did Martine McCutcheon date Hugh Grant?

The on-screen couple had such great chemistry the rumour mill went into overdrive but sadly they actually never dated. In 2003 when the film was released, the actress was in a relationship with James Tanner.

Which celebrities has Martine McCutcheon dated?

Aside from Hugh, the actress has been linked to several famous faces. She was previously engaged to DJ Gareth Cooke but broke off their relationship in 1996. Following that relationship she reportedly dated EastEnders co-star Paul Nicholls for a year.

On an episode of ITV’s Through the Keyhole Martine McCutcheon confirmed the rumour she had once dated Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall and accidentally threw up all over him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actress has also been linked to chef Marco-Pierre White, reality TV star Callum Best, and Bros singer Matt Goss but none of these were ever confirmed.

What is Martine McCutcheon's net worth?

Martine McCutcheon has gone from actress to singer and now model she has an estimated net worth of between £2 million - £3 million.

How did Martine McCutcheon lose weight?

Martine McCutcheon has openly spoken about her struggles with weight and trying all the fad- diets. The actress lost weight after overhauling her lifestyle.

According to the Express Martine explained: “For 80 percent of my week, I will mainly just have healthy proteins, vegetables and fruit, organic and veggie juices, and Flora spread.” For the other 20 percent of the week, she said she will have treats but it has taken her a long time to figure out what works for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now