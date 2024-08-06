Former EastEnders actress Martine McCutcheon shares an emotional post on her husband Jack McManus’ 40th birthday.

The actress, 48, shared a post on her social media following the death of her father in law Mick. Martine McCutcheon’s husband singer-songwriter Jack McManus turned 40 on Sunday August 4 but, the day's celebrations were ‘bittersweet’ for the family.

Taking to Instagram Martine shared several images with a lengthy caption which read: “Darling Jack, Happy 40th Birthday Darling. I know it’s a weird one and bittersweet as you have lost your Darling Dad, Mick and he was your best friend.”

“It’s so hard to see you miss someone so much, but you know when I lost my brother that I understand your grief and pain - And I also know that in time, You will value the gift of even having him be such a major role in your life and that he will be with you always.

“Nothing will ever take that away… You will appreciate the gift of life and those you love even more! I know Mick was and is SO proud of you! It’s been a tough time for a long time but Mick has passed on to you, the resilience, strength and grace that you will need to not just survive but thrive in your life. I have no doubt you will show him that you took it all on board.”

The Love Actually star added “You are only just 40 and have already achieved so many dreams! Most of all YOU now have the love to pass on to your greatest achievement and gift in life , our boy,” and ended the post with “Now, deep breath, let’s have some fun with our boy!”

The couple married in 2012 and welcomed their son Raffety in 2015. Martine previously revealed the tragic passing of her younger brother Laurence John Martin McCutcheon died in 2022 when he was just 31-years-old.

