The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger has revealed she's been suffering from a secret health condition.

The reality TV star, 37, shared a gruesome image of her health condition with fans on her Instagram stories. The caption read: “My hernia. I look and feel nine months pregnant, honestly the most painful thing ever!

'I'm so swollen and this belly button is literally inside out the red ring it's burning hot on skin! Praying it clears goes back to normal when the antibiotics kick in.”

Lauren Goodger Instagram | @laurengoodger

According to the NHS website: “A hernia occurs when an internal part of the body pushes through a weakness in the muscle or surrounding tissue wall. A hernia usually develops between your chest and hips. In many cases, it causes no or very few symptoms, although you may notice a swelling or lump in your tummy (abdomen) or groin.”

Lauren had previously apologised to fans for being slow with her responses on social media due to her health condition. She also explained that after the traumatic birth of late daughter Lorena in 2022 she was left with a small hernia but doctors had said it wasn't anything to worry about.

But the TOWIE alumni revealed that a few days ago she woke up with 'pain and swelling' which got worse so she went to seek medical advice from a doctor and was told the hernia had become infected.

Lauren is now on antibiotics and a major health kick to speed up her recovery so she “can get back to life.” She added she will be recommending her fitness regime as soon as she is well and the hernia has cleared up.

