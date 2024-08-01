Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicola Peltz has reportedly filed a lawsuit against dog groomers following the death of her Chihuahua Nala.

The American actress, 29, shared a recent post on her Instagram account which sees the couple embrace as they say their final goodbyes to dog Nala at her funeral. In a second picture Nicola Peltz shared a statement which describes the “shock and pain” she is in after her dog’s “sudden passing away last month.”

According to TMZ the film-maker is now taking legal action against the dog groomers whom she blames for the death of her beloved dog. In legal documents obtained by TMZ: “Nicola claims HoundSpa caused the untimely death of her chihuahua Nala specifically pointing the finger at a groomer, named Jony Ceballos.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Nicola claims Jony has a history of "intentional and malicious abuse of dogs," further alleging Nala was left injured and in severe physical distress after being treated for routine grooming in HoundSpa's mobile van.”

The actress shared the sad news back in June and explained to fans that the dog “was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath. We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later.”

Despite her upset and pain the actress has faced (as any dog owner knows how upsetting it is to lose your dog, especially in circumstances where you are trusting your pet with someone to do their best to look after them), Nicola and Brooklyn have faced backlash for the “OTT” (over the top) burial.

Fans have commented on the recent post saying that after first seeing the small white coffin and the couple hugging, they presumed they had lost a child and were extremely upset for them. However, after finding out it was “just a dog” fans felt less sympathy for the couple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a dog mum myself - yes I said dog mum because my dog Ellie is my baby as well as my actual child - no one should ever tell anyone how to grieve for their pet. They have enough money to give the pup a good send off and if they want to spend thousands on a pet funeral and it makes them feel better, then who are we to judge?

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to re ad more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now