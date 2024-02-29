Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seeing Nicola Peltz Beckham wearing her mother–in-law Victoria Beckham's Dolce and Gabbana biker jacket from 2001 brought back a whole range of nostalgic feelings. The Lola film director recently stepped out in Paris wearing the blue stripe jacket just a few days ahead of Victoria Beckham runway show in the city on Friday March 1.

Victoria Beckham was first seen wearing the biker jacket in the early noughties when she went to watch husband David Beckham play football. The Spice Girl took a then two year old Brooklyn Beckham to watch Manchester United as she watched from the side-lines. Looking ultra stylish VB paired the jacket with boot-cut jeans and aviator sunglasses.

The blue and white stripe biker jacket design soon filtered down into the high street and I can safely say I wore my version from Pilot proudly. It might not have been the designer brand, but I did feel like I was as cool as Victoria Beckham. Biker jackets were everywhere in the early noughties and I’m thrilled the style is having a revival but it’s not the only blast from the past making a fashion comeback.

Noughties Fashion trends making a comeback this Spring/Summer season

Rom-com style - Noughties rom-coms were a big deal and now rom-com fashion has been taking over our social feeds as well as the rom-com haircut. The style focuses on ‘Legally Blonde’ pink, ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' satin slip dresses, ‘John Tucker Must Die’ tube tops, and ‘Mean Girls’ style cardigans. If you're still not sure, go ahead and watch all those Y2K movies back to back just for fun.

Low-rise jeans - Millennials may scream and run-away in horror but yes the low rise jeans are back. Maybe it was because we were in our 20’ but the look was all about showing off your midriff. You can thank Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera for making this a huge trend back in the noughties. The pop stars were spotted wearing low-rise jeans with cute little tops with their big wide belts.

Statement Belts - That's right big wide statement belts are making a comeback too. Thankfully not the awful disc belts we wore with our gypsy skirts or the wide waist belts we thought we looked office chic in. No, the statement belt this time is a touch classier. Level up your basics with a statement wrap style belt or be daring with a studded punk style. It can take your outfit from drab to fab and a belt can always be a low cost accessory that will instantly update your look.