Holly Willoughby launched wellness brand Wylde Moon in 2021 and it's yet to see any profits.

The TV presenter, 43, launched her own lifestyle brand after being inspired by the moon whilst working on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in Australia back in 2018. Wylde Moon sells a wide range of wellness products including candles, diffusers, wax melts and perfumes.

According to Mail Online Wylde Moon “accounts reveal that although the company has assets of £585,633, it owes creditors £583,748, meaning it is only just staying in the black.”

The former This Morning host’ company now has £1,885 in reserves which after three years in business is still low but a huge improvement from the October report when the brand had only made £149 in assets.

As a celebrity wellness brand Holly’s was always going to be compared to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. The actress launched the brand in 2008 and as of July 2024, goop's annual revenue reached a reported $75 million.

You can't really compare the well established and successful brand Goop to Wylde Moon. But what about other celebrity wellness brands?

Khloe Kardashian launched Poosh in 2019 with a range of wellness items and according to media resorts the brand earns around $3 million annually. More recently Kate Moss launched Cosmoss in 2022 which offers skincare and wellness products.

Similar to Holly Willoughby's brand the company is fairly new and yet to make any significant profits. But it appears Kate Moss is still working on the brand and a makeup line is in the making. It can take businesses over five years before they see any major profits so its still very early days for both brands.

