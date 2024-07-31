Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These five summer fragrances will give you ultimate holiday vibes whether your looking for affordable or luxury perfumes I’ve covered all bases.

Think someone needs to tell social media that it is still summer after all the Halloween content I’ve recently started seeing - sorry but I’m just not ready for yet. It's still summer and we don’t often get to enjoy a hot girl summer in the UK, these past few weeks have felt like we are holiday-ing in Cyprus or Ibiza.

If you are planning on jetting off to a far away destination you will definitely want to purchase a special summer perfume to keep your vaycay memories with you. Over the years I have tried so many different fragrances from the cheap and cheerful to the expensive and luxurious.

I was even given a great tip from an air-stewardess. She told me not to bother buying duty-free perfumes at the airport because there are so many great deals online that you will end up with a better deal buying your fragrance before you get to the airport.

My top five favourite summer fragrances

1 DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom Eau de Parfum £32 - Bite into the delicious scent of fresh blossom with the New York brands perfume. Its crisp fresh smell is a lighter and fresher version than the original DKNY Be Delicious £52.70 so perfect for your holiday. Top notes: Apple Blossom, Citruses.

2 Gucci Bloom £57.99 - A classic perfume that was first launched in 2017. The white floral scent will transport you to a field of flowers. If you prefer something a bit fruitier, then try the Gucci Flora Gorgeous range which features Gardenia, Magnolia or Jasmine scents. - Top notes: Rangoon Creeper.

3 Marc Jacobs Daisy Pop £69.99 - The Marc Jacobs perfume collection has been one of my favourite ranges for a very long time. The bottles always look super cute on my dresser and the actual fragrances are stunning. The Daisy Pop is fresh, fruity and sweet, perfect for waking you up after a long day by the pool. Top notes: Grapefruit, Violet Leaf, Yuzu.

4 Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Rose Extraordinaire £140 - The La Vie Est range is one of most popular fragrances as it smells different on everyone. The Belle Rose is feminine and floral as well as the beautiful rose design on the bottle this is an absolute must have. Top notes: Bergamot, Orange and Stems Greens.

5 Tom Ford Fleur de Portofino (unisex) £210.99 - If luxury is what you are looking for, then you really can't go wrong with Tom Ford. The Fleur de Portofino scent smells incredible and if you want to smell expensive then this really is the one you need.

The perfume is unisex so men and women can both use it; however, I definitely won’t be sharing this with anyone when I’m on my holiday. Now take me to the beach. Top notes: Syringa, Tangerine, Bergamot, Sicilian Lemon, Orange Leaf and Violet Leaf.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.