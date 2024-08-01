Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next reports ‘better-than-expected’ sales as profits rise between April and June despite the wet weather.

The high street retailer recently reported a 3.2% rise in sales despite the brand expecting a fall of 0.3%. Sky News reported that the store increased its profit guidance for the full year by £20m to £980m. According to the media outlet “the company said it had been particularly boosted by overseas online sales, which soared by nearly 22% during the second quarter, a trading statement on Thursday said.”

Next is a staple on the high street and a much loved brand by all generations. From baby wear to maternity wear, stylish work wear and even summer holidays. You can find something no matter which era of your life you're in.

Not only that, but the Next website also stocks an entire range of your favourite fashion and designer brands including Mango, Lipsy, Mint Velvet, Calvin Klein, Birkenstock, Crocs and so many more.

There really is so much choice, but to make your life easy, I have searched the website and found the best dresses for under £50 that are perfect for the summer and early Autumn season. You don't want to miss out on these best buys as they are selling out fast.

Next dresses under £50 | Next

Puff Sleeve Animal Print Dress £49 - This is a perfect throw on dress that looks elegant and classy, perfect for your holidays. The puff sleeve detail adds a little extra to the dress and the animal print can be worn as a neutral so easily matched with black or brown sandals.

This dress also comes in a variety of different colours and prints including floral, polka dot, gingham and white - this may be the perfect dress to buy in all five designs.

Black Short Sleeve Ruched Midi Dress £38 - I love a black dress and this is an absolute bargain for under fifty-quid. This pretty dress would be great for any special occasion or wear with a pair of opaque tights when it starts to get a bit cooler during the seasonal transition.

Red Poplin Dress £38 - Yes give me a dress with pockets! This dress can be worn no matter what the season. Wear sandals for sunny spring/summer days, throw on a leather jacket and sneakers for Autumn. For the cold winter months layer over a white shirt, ankle boots and long wool coat.

