After a six year hiatus the Victoria’s Secret runway show is making a comeback for 2024

Lioness Mary Earps has made her Victoria’s Secret debut. The 31, year-old England footballer shared the news on social media on Tuesday (July 17).

Taking to Instagram Mary shared a collection of snaps for the new VS campaign with the caption: “As someone who’s always struggled with body confidence, working with Victoria’s Secret definitely wasn’t on my bingo card!” The MBE is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have become Victoria’s Secret models but who were the originals when the brand was at its peak in the noughties.

Who were the Victoria’s Secret Angels?

The runway shows propelled the careers of some of the biggest names in the modelling industry such as Candice Swanepoel, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima and Tyra Banks. Now thanks to the ‘soft relaunch’ there will be a new era of nepo-baby angels. Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss and Sadie Frost and Jude Law's daughter Iris Law appeared to get their VS angel wings when they were spotted at the premiere of the documentary.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Lila Moss attends as Victoria's Secret Celebrates The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret) | Getty Images

Pack your wings because the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show is making a comeback after a six year hiatus. The legendary lingerie brand recently announced they will be returning to the runway in an Instagram video.

In the video clip it showed supermodel and VS model Candice Swanepoel texting the ‘VS Squad’ and telling them to “pack your wings” because the angels are back. The caption read: “We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here.”

The Victoria’s Secret show was one of the biggest fashion shows of the year. It was more than just a fashion show for the latest collection. Supermodels dressed in underwear and angel wings would walk the runway whilst the biggest names in music would perform - including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Justin Timberlake and the Spice Girls.

Why was Victoria's Secret Fashion cancelled?

In 2011 over 10 million people tuned in to watch the show. However, after a string of controversies including an investigation into the company over allegations of culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment, audience numbers drastically declined. This led to the show being cancelled in 2019 with its final runway show airing in 2018.

Last year Amazon Prime Video released the ‘Victoria's Secret The Tour '23’ documentary. It Followed 20 outstanding artists as they strive to make the iconic VS platform their own. Featuring former Victoria Secret Models ,it appeared to be a ‘soft launch’ for the VS runway as if they were possibly testing the waters to see what the reaction was from fans.

New York, UNITED STATES: Models Tyra Banks (2L), Heidi Klum (C), Gisele Bundchen (4L) and other models perform at the end of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York 09 November 2005. The show will be televised on CBS on 06 December 2005. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

How will the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show be different from previous years?

In line with the brand's new ethos of wanting to represent women and “reflect who we are today” actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become a brand ambassador for the company. She will be one of the new faces alongside American footballer Megan Rapinoe and American freestyle skier Eileen Gu as part of the overhaul of the brand.

Can the Victoria’s Secret runway show really be that different and change the opinion that it's not just a bunch of anti-feminist supermodels strutting the runway in their underwear? Only time will tell and I will be tuning in to find out.

