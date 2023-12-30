As 2023 draws to a close we take a look back at the biggest fashion collab's of the year

A look back at the biggest fashion collaborations of 2023 (Getty)

There is nothing more exciting than when two brands come together and join forces to create something magical. 2023 saw a lot of fashion collaborations from luxury brands teaming up with high-street retailers to supermodels partnering with a fast fashion brand. We have listed the biggest and well, let’s be honest our favourite fashion collaborations of 20203.

Mugler X H&M

Launched in May, luxury French fashion brand Mugler teamed up with affordable high-street brand H&M and the launch party was just as exciting as the collection. Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon showcased her figure in a cut-out bodysuit from the range and Pamela Anderson stunned in a beaded catsuit and blazer.

The collection promised signature Mugler style with “oversized shoulders, cinched in waists, baggy jeans, denim thong jeans” and “genderfluid accessories”. Items sold out quickly but I grabbed a blue Mugler hoodie with batwing sleeves just in time.

Barbie X Zara

Just in time for the premiere of the blockbuster Barbie Movie, Zara created an entire collection of Barbie outfits. Many items featured the Barbie logo and a few were similar to the outfits and dresses Margot Robbie wore in the film.

Although many items sold out instantly fans will be happy to hear that Zara still has plenty of clothing and accessories from the range still available - so if you are thinking of Barbie inspired Christmas fashion gifts you may want to shop now.

Naomi Campbell X PrettyLittleThing

A fashion collaboration we didn’t have on our 2023 bingo card was supermodel Naomi Campbell teaming up with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing. The supermodel is best known for working with high-end luxury brands such as Versace, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Teaming up with the affordable fashion brand seemed a bizarre move to many people in the fashion world. However Naomi explained the partnership to WWD and said: “It's getting to know a whole different audience that I didn't know before or I thought I didn't know, or I thought they didn't know me.” Although the collection launched in September many items from By Naomi are still available to buy and some are even on sale so now is the time to grab a bargain.

Rabanne x H&M

2023 saw not one but two fashion collab's from H&M as they launched their collection with Rabanne later in the year. The luxury Spanish brand and affordable store created a collection inspired by 70’s Glam Rock - think David Bowie and metallics - with a touch of retro romance.

As well as a selection of party-perfect womenswear, menswear and home décor objects. You can still get your hands on a few glitzy items that would be perfect for the festive season.

Skims X Swarovski

Lastly and just in time for Christmas - the fashion brand collab we never knew we needed. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims launched a sparkling crystal collection with jewellery brand Swarovski.

