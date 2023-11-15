Review: Kylie Jenner’s ‘Khy’ Leggings (Getty & Khy)

Kylie Jenner launched the first drop of her first ever clothing range Khy on November 1. The first drop (001) was a collection of 12 all black faux leather base layer items in collaboration with Namilia. The second drop (002) from the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, launches today (November 15). A collection of over 20 puffer and base layer items in black, cream and electric blue colours and this time collaborating with luxury brand Entire Studios.

As soon as the Khy range launched on November 1, I was on the website quickly adding the leggings to my basket before they either sold out or Kylie Jenner fans like me crashed the website. Based on Kylie Jenner’s first cosmetics launch which completely sold out in less than 10 minutes I wasn’t taking any chances. I ordered the ‘Khy Seamless Leggings’ in size XL at the cost of £61.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khy Leggings sizing - I’m usually a UK size 12/14 or ‘L’ defending on shop and brand. I decided to size up to be on the safe side mainly because I hate the faff of sending items back but also because I thought Kylie Jenner’s leggings would be on the smaller size in general. I was right, the ‘XL’ size fit perfectly, so I’m glad I opted for a size bigger even though the website recommends ordering your normal size.

Khy Leggings fit - The seamless leggings are high waisted with 90% nylon and 10% spandex. I’m 5’7 so sometimes I find that high waisted leggings aren’t long enough, but these feel high enough over my midriff and long enough at the ankle. They feel comfortable enough to wear every day.

Khy Leggings price - I will admit that £61 on a pair of leggings plus delivery to the UK and total cost coming to £71 is not what I would normally pay for leggings (I’m a £9.99 from H&M kind of girl). But it’s Kylie Jenner’s first clothing launch so I thought why not treat myself?

Khy Leggings delivery - The leggings arrived surprisingly quickly which was good. I was so excited when they were delivered, however, for £61 I was slightly disappointed they didn’t come in a beautiful gift box with pretty tissue paper. When I opened them to take a look, they were just in a clear plastic bag - with Khy logo printed on the side - similar to the zip-lock bags you get when ordering from a certain fast fashion brand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khy Leggings verdict - Overall, the Khy Seamless Leggings are just OK and that's as exciting as I can be about them. When it comes to high-waisted seamless leggings, there are plenty of alternative and affordable options available from high-street and online brands.