Linda Evangelista was one of the most photographed supermodels in the world but withdrew from public life after complications with a cosmetic procedure

Linda Evangelista is known as one of the original supermodels of the nineties and she is starring along with Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell in a new TV series. Apple TV is set to launch ‘The Super Models,’ a new four part documentary that will see the models revisiting their careers and how they changed the fashion scene.

Linda Evangelista, 58, is a Canadian model that was known as the longtime muse of photographer Steven Meisel. In a 1990 Vogue interview she once famously said “We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day.”

In 2021 Linda Evangelista revealed that she had suffered complications after a cosmetic fat removal procedure which led to her not working and withdrawing from public life. We take a closer look at her rise to fame and her comeback.

Linda Evangelista was born on May 10, 1965 to parents Tomaso Evangelista, Marisa Evangelista. She was the middle child with an older brother Jim, and a younger brother, Danny. Linda Evangelista started modelling in her hometown and took part in the Miss Teen Niagara beauty pageant. After a bad experience in modelling in Japan involving nudity, Linda nearly gave up on the career altogether. It was two years before she tried again.

Linda Evangelista's modelling career

Linda Evangelista started her career after moving to New York and signing with Elite Model Management in 1984. Her first fashion magazine front cover was on L'Officiel and went on to be on the cover of over 700 titles including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and Elle.

Linda Evangelista became a muse for Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld who once said: “There is not another model in the world as professional as she is.” She also became a muse for fashion designer Gianni Versace. The model walked the catwalk for both Chanel and Versace as well as Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, Yves Saint Laurent and many more.

In the 90s the supermodel starred in the George Michael music video for Freedom, became the face of makeup brand Revlon and was named in People's one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World.

Who was Linda Evangelista married to?

Linda Evangelista was married to former French modelling agency boss Gérald Marie from 1987 - 1993 when she was 22. In the Apple TV documentary Linda claims that she was abused by ex-husband Gérald Marie but he didn’t mark her face because it was “the money maker”.

Does Linda Evangelista have any children?

Linda Evangelista has a son Augustin James Evangelista whom she shares with ex-partner French businessman François-Henri Pinault. The former couple dated from 2005 - 2006. François-Henri Pinault has been married to actress Salma Hayek since 2009.

How tall is Linda Evangelista?

Linda Evangelista is 5 foot 10 inches (177 cms).

What happened to Linda Evangelista?

In 2021 Linda Evangelista revealed that she had undergone cryolipolysis, a cosmetic fat removal procedure, under the brand name CoolSculpting to reduce fat under her skin. Due to complications of the paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), it ended up doing the opposite.

PAH is a rare side effect that affects less than 1 percent of CoolSculpting patients, where the freezing process causes the affected fatty tissue to thicken and expand. She filed a lawsuit for $50 million in damages for emotional distress and loss of income.

What is Linda Evangelista's net worth?

Linda Evangelista has an estimated net worth of $40 million. She recently made her big comeback after her cosmetic procedure when she was featured on the front cover of Vogue’s September issue 2022 and photographed by Steven Meisel.