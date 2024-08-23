Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Noughties pop group The Saturdays have sent fans wild after being spotted together.

The Saturdays pop group featured Frankie Bridge, Una Healey, Vanessa White, Rochelle Humes and Molly King. They made their debut in the charts in 2008 with their hit single If This Is Love. The group went their separate ways in 2014.

Frankie Bridge was recently spotted enjoying a night out with bandmate Vanessa White and mutual pal Leah Meredith. Elsewhere last week Vanessa also met up with Una Healy from the group after admitting they hadn’t seen each other for over seven years.

The photos of both reunions were shared on social media and has sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy as they speculate the pop group are planning to comeback. Commenting on the Instagram post one fan wrote: “We have new Girls Aloud now, give us The Saturday Reunion music we need a comeback album please I'm begging you.”

Another added: “'The reunion tour planning has started'... 'I hope you were starting the plan for a Saturdays reunion tour!”

Are The Saturdays getting back together?

In 2027 it will be 20 years since the girl group was formed so a reunion tour would be exactly what fans need. As Molly King has just announced she is expecting her second child with fiance Stuart Broad, 2027 could work in her favour.

Frankie Bridge and Rochelle Humes are now regular faces on Loose Women and This Morning so they will easily be able to take a break. Rochelle's husband Marvin Humes is currently on the JLS reunion tour so surely it’s Rochelle’s turn next.

Vanessa White was starring in a play in March and Una has continued with her singing career. It looks as though The Saturdays could make a huge comeback in the next few years.