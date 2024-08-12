Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frankie Bridge wears an affordable yellow dress that's perfect for your summer holiday or last minute getaway.

The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, 35, is giving summer vibes in her latest ‘Faves Edition’. Despite some people already heading to Starbucks for their Pumpkin Spiced Latte summer isn’t over just yet.

As temperatures reach over 34 degrees on the hottest day of the year many of us will be searching for dresses to keep cool whilst looking uber glam. In the latest ‘Faves’ drop Frankie Bridge has been giving poolside outfit ideas.

The Loose Women panellist, who is married to former football star Wayne bridge, recently enjoyed a girls trip to Ibiza and the outfits were flowing.

The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge wears £15 yellow floral dress that’s on currently on sale | Frankie Bridge/ PrettyLittleThing

Where is Frankie Bridge’s dress from?

Yellow/Orange Onion Skin One Shoulder Orchid Print Maxi Dress £15 | PrettyLittleThing

The stunning Yellow Onion Skin One Shoulder Orchid Print Maxi Dress £15 (normal price £18) from PrettyLittleThing. The beautiful dress also comes in Orange with pink floral detail £15 and currently on sale with 17 percent off the normal price. Both colours are available in sizes from four to 16.

Frankie Bridge paired the dress with Karen Millen orange bikini, ASOS Gold bangles and PrettyLittleThing Gold wedges. It’s the perfect throw over dress to go from pool to beach club outfit. But you will need to grab it quick before it completely sells out.

