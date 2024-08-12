The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge wears £15 yellow floral dress that’s on currently on sale

Natalie Dixon
By Natalie Dixon

Lifestyle Reporter

12th Aug 2024, 3:49pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Frankie Bridge wears an affordable yellow dress that's perfect for your summer holiday or last minute getaway.

The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, 35, is giving summer vibes in her latest ‘Faves Edition’. Despite some people already heading to Starbucks for their Pumpkin Spiced Latte summer isn’t over just yet. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As temperatures reach over 34 degrees on the hottest day of the year many of us will be searching for dresses to keep cool whilst looking uber glam. In the latest ‘Faves’ drop Frankie Bridge has been giving poolside outfit ideas. 

The Loose Women panellist, who is married to former football star Wayne bridge,  recently enjoyed a girls trip to Ibiza and the outfits were flowing.

Frankie showcased a selection of outfits whilst on her trip including the Boohoo Tropical Bikini, a crochet co-ord set form New Look and the Black and white Boohoo Patchwork dress

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge wears £15 yellow floral dress that’s on currently on saleThe Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge wears £15 yellow floral dress that’s on currently on sale
The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge wears £15 yellow floral dress that’s on currently on sale | Frankie Bridge/ PrettyLittleThing

Where is Frankie Bridge’s dress from? 

Yellow/Orange Onion Skin One Shoulder Orchid Print Maxi Dress £15Yellow/Orange Onion Skin One Shoulder Orchid Print Maxi Dress £15
Yellow/Orange Onion Skin One Shoulder Orchid Print Maxi Dress £15 | PrettyLittleThing

The stunning Yellow Onion Skin One Shoulder Orchid Print Maxi Dress £15 (normal price £18) from PrettyLittleThing. The beautiful dress also comes in Orange with pink floral detail £15 and currently on sale with 17 percent off the normal price. Both colours are available in sizes from four to 16. 

Frankie Bridge paired the dress with Karen Millen orange bikini, ASOS Gold bangles and PrettyLittleThing Gold wedges. It’s the perfect throw over dress to go from pool to beach club outfit. But you will need to grab it quick before it completely sells out. 

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Related topics:IbizaNew Look

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice