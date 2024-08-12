The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge wears £15 yellow floral dress that’s on currently on sale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, 35, is giving summer vibes in her latest ‘Faves Edition’. Despite some people already heading to Starbucks for their Pumpkin Spiced Latte summer isn’t over just yet.
As temperatures reach over 34 degrees on the hottest day of the year many of us will be searching for dresses to keep cool whilst looking uber glam. In the latest ‘Faves’ drop Frankie Bridge has been giving poolside outfit ideas.
The Loose Women panellist, who is married to former football star Wayne bridge, recently enjoyed a girls trip to Ibiza and the outfits were flowing.
Frankie showcased a selection of outfits whilst on her trip including the Boohoo Tropical Bikini, a crochet co-ord set form New Look and the Black and white Boohoo Patchwork dress.
Where is Frankie Bridge’s dress from?
The stunning Yellow Onion Skin One Shoulder Orchid Print Maxi Dress £15 (normal price £18) from PrettyLittleThing. The beautiful dress also comes in Orange with pink floral detail £15 and currently on sale with 17 percent off the normal price. Both colours are available in sizes from four to 16.
Frankie Bridge paired the dress with Karen Millen orange bikini, ASOS Gold bangles and PrettyLittleThing Gold wedges. It’s the perfect throw over dress to go from pool to beach club outfit. But you will need to grab it quick before it completely sells out.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.