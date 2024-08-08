Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Frankie Bridge wears an affordable shirt from Marks and Spencer in her latest ‘European Summer Faves’ edition.

Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge can do no wrong when it comes to outfit choices. The ITV presenter, 35, just keeps getting it right and this time she’s been taking inspo from the French.

In the latest edition of her fashion subscriber newsletter, the Saturdays singer created looks from different European countries. The European Summer Faves focused on Barcelona, Ibiza, Malta, Lisbon and of course Paris, as well as a few more city styles.

Parisian fashion is always effortlessly chic and stylish and with all eyes on the capital of France right now with the Olympics, Parisian style is at the forefront of our minds. Oh and not to forget the most stylish TV show Emily in Paris will be back on Netflix from August 15.

Frankie Bridge European Summer Faves 'Paris' | @favestheedit

Fans were raving about the super stylish M&S white wrap shirt that's also available in a blue stripe. Both of which are must-have capsule wardrobe staples and perfect to wear any season.

Frankie’s ‘Faves edit’ celebrated a huge milestone this week as they reached over 100 thousand fans. Celebrating with a huge cookie and Diet Coke, the Loose Women star took to social media to thank everyone who follows, supports or is a subscriber.

She wrote the caption: “I still can’t believe that what started out as me trying out some outfits on my landing every Sunday has grown to what it has. Thank you to each and every one of you.”

