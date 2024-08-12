Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Saturday's singer confirms she is expecting her second child in a sweet Instagram post.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mollie King, 37, announced she is expecting her second child with cricketer Stuart Broad, 38, on social media. In an Instagram post the Radio 1 host shared a snap of her fiancé kissing her baby bump with their daughter sitting on his shoulders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The caption read: “Our baby girl is going to become a big sister. We can’t wait to meet you, little one!” Celebrity pals were quick to comment on the post. Fellow The Saturdays member Rochelle Humes congratulated Mollie with three heart eyes emoji. Makeup artist Bryony Blake wrote: “Congratulations to you all xxx” and Loose Women host Ruth Langsford added: “CONGRATULATIONS!!! Wonderful news!”

Mollie and Stuart welcomed their first daughter Annabella back in November 2022. The couple first started dating in 2012 but were on and off for many years. They finally went official with their relationship in 2018 and got engaged on New Year’s Day 2021.

Who did Mollie King date before Stuart Broad?

Before she found love with Stuart Broad, Mollie famously dated Calvin Klein model David Gandy. The pair began dating in 2011 but called it quits after 10 months together. They reconciled in 2015 but their romance was once again short lived after they split just a few months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mollie King recently collaborated with Boots to launch a brand new baby collection. The new Maybe Baby clothing range features exclusive designs for babies 0-2 years old.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now