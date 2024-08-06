The Saturday’s star Mollie King launches brand new baby clothing range with Boots | Boots

Boots launches ‘Maybe Baby’ clothing range with Mollie King: Exclusive iconic designs for babies 0-2 years old.

The Saturdays singer and first-time mum, Mollie King, has partnered with Boots as ambassador for the new range. Mollie and fiancé retired cricketer Stuart Broad welcomed daughter Annabella in November 2022.

Boots is launching a new and exclusive ‘Maybe Baby’ clothing brand. The range will be in stores across the UK and online on the Boots website from Tuesday August 6 and includes over 50 different designs.

Prices start from £6, the new collection incorporates playful patterns and classic cuts for Autumn/Winter that are modern, stylish and comfortable for babies to wear.

Known for her stylish and fashionable looks, Mollie is the perfect fit for the brand and has also been able to share her experience of having a toddler to ensure the lines are durable and practical, whilst also being contemporary and modern.

Mollie King, Boots Maybe Baby Ambassador said: "I am thrilled to be collaborating with Boots for the launch of Maybe Baby. As a first-time mum, I understand how challenging it can be to find baby clothes that combine high quality, comfort, practicality and style. Maybe Baby strikes this balance perfectly.

“Partnering with Boots on this collection has been a dream come true, and it simplifies my life with every outfit change, thanks to the easy mix-and-match pieces. I can’t wait to see my daughter in these beautiful designs, with the teddy bear jacket being my absolute favourite!”

Maybe Baby is available in 180 Boots stores nationwide and from the Boots website, making it easily accessible for parents across the country. In addition, Boots Parenting Club members receive 8 points per £1 spent on all baby and toddler products, including the new clothing collection, making stocking up on essentials even more rewarding.

Maybe Baby will be available exclusively at Boots and Boots.com from August 6 2024.

