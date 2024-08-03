This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King Pandora have launched a brand new range of jewellery items.

I can't even believe it myself but yes, Disney’s The Lion King movie is 30 years old. I am that old that I can even remember going to the cinema to watch the movie when it premiered back in October 1994.

The film which follows lion cub Simba leaving the Pride Lands after his father Mufasa is murdered by his wicked uncle, Scar. He returns years later all grown up to reclaim his throne. It’s one of the greatest Disney movies ever and Mufasa’s death is one of the saddest moments in cinema history - well for a child to watch anyways.

The animated movie also featured hits like ‘Circle of Life’, ‘Hakuna Matata’ and ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ by Elton which won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1995. The film was also adapted for theatre production and is the fifth longest running show in London’s West End.

It’s no surprise then that beloved jewellery maker Pandora wanted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, with a brand new collection. Paying homage to the film's iconic characters, Simba, Timon, Pumbaa and more, the thoughtfully designed pieces are available in gold, silver and rose gold, with prices ranging from £45.

Pandora x Disney Lion King Collection

The Lion King Simba Charm - £70 - the cutest tiny little gold Simba would be the perfect gift for any fan. Crafted from 14k gold-plated unique metal blend, this thoughtfully designed charm depicts Disney's iconic Simba character as a young lion cub.

Nala Charm £70 - Pay homage to an iconic character with the Disney The Lion King Nala Charm. Featuring Disney's Nala character crouched and rendered in 14k rose gold plating and features her iconic green eyes.

The Circle of Life Murano Glass Charm - £45 - The intricate detail on this charm is stunning and features little silver animals around the edges. Celebrate life's natural cycles with the Disney The Lion King Murano Glass Charm. Crafted of sterling silver, this charm features two kinds of Murano glass to create a rich, glittery effect.

Pandora x Disney launch limited-edition collection The Lion King’s 30th anniversary | Pandora

Timon & Pumbaa Splittable Dangle Charm £70 - Fans can celebrate the true power of friendship with a - a two-piece sterling silver charm engraved with the characters' favourite saying, "no worries" in Swahili.

The Lion King Ring £60 - the Disney The Lion King Ring. This 14k gold-plated ring features a life cycle theme, with a row of intricately detailed animals including Disney's Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.

Disney The Lion King Clasp Pandora Moments Braided Leather Bracelet £45 - The Lion King Clasp Pandora Moments Braided Leather Bracelet. A sterling silver clasp evokes a painting of Disney's iconic Simba character on the front and a reverse side engraving that echoes Rafiki's wise advice to "Remember who you are."

The entire collection is stunning but they are limited edition so won’t be around for long. My personal favourites are the Simba and Nala Charms as well as the Circle of Life Murano Glass charm and the ring. Actually, I want them all so it might be time to start stocking up for Christmas.

The new Pandora x Disney Limited Edition Lion King collection is available to shop now at Pandora.