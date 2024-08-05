This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s summer and the celebrities are out enjoying the sunshine but all we care about is where they got their swimwear outfit from.

Britain’s Got Talent host Amanda Holden has been spotted having a great time with TV pal Alan Carr in Greece. Dancing around the pool and just being their usual crazy selves Amanda wore the Paraguay silver bikini £244 from designer brand Melissa Odabash. The Heart Radio presenter is obviuosly a fan of the brand and was seen wearing the Ponzo Pink Stripe Bikini £232 earlier this week.

Now the good news is you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the look. PrettyLitlleThing has a similar Silver Metallic Ruched Triangle Bikini Top £6.50 and matching bottoms £4. A two-piece string bikini will suit anyone with a rectangular body shape and smaller boobs.

As for the pink and white bikini Victoria's Secret have a similar version but in a halterneck style top £25 and high leg bottoms £20. This style of bikini bottoms will elongate your legs and make you look taller.

Over in Ibiza Kate Moss was spotted enjoying a luxury holiday with her daughter Lila. The supermodel wore a black Gottex bandeau swimdress £125. However, In The Style has an almost identical swimsuit. The Black Control Ruched Tie Side Swimsuit £20 from Jacqueline Jossa’s swimwear collection comes with detachable straps and the ruched detail is really flattering if you have concerns over your tummy.

The BBC One Show host Alex Jones is currently enjoying a family holiday in Corsica. The mum of three was seen wearing a khaki green one piece swimsuit with belt like design. In the Style have done it again with the Sage Control Crinkle Scoop Neck Ring Detail Belted Swimsuit £21. The belt cinches you in at the waist so perfect for someone needing a bit more shape.

When it comes to finding the right swimwear outfit for your body shape, it's all about the fit. A swimsuit with fully supported underwire is good for ladies with a bigger bust. However, a plunge neckline is better for someone wanting to enhance their cleavage.

As for deciding between a bikini or one piec,e the key is as long as you feel comfortable, then only you can decide which one you want to wear. Many swimwear brands now offer sizes from a 4 up to 28 so all you really need to do is pick your favourite design and enjoy your holiday.

