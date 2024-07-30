Celebrity Gogglebox stars "excited" as TV bosses pitch them a brand new programme to present
According to the Sun, the Celebrity Gogglebox stars have been in secret discussions with various production companies about hosting a new show together. TV executives have been impressed by their banter and on-screen chemistry, and the pair are eager to work together, following the example of Gladiators hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh.
A TV insider said: “Zoe and Woody are in big demand and they would like to work on new projects together. A mother and son presenting team is fairly rare on British television, so they can bring something different.
“They’re bang up for it.”
Radio 2 DJ Zoe shares Cook with her ex-husband, Norman Cook, also known as DJ Fatboy Slim. The pair reunited to support their son, an aspiring DJ, at his recent gig on Brighton seafront. In addition to Celebrity Gogglebox, Cookhas appeared on the reality show The Circle in 2019, ITV's Cooking With The Stars in 2022, and Danny Dyer's recent Channel 4 documentary How To Be A Man.
However, presenting new shows with his mother seems to be the next step in his career.
Speaking exclusively to the Sun, he said: “Me and my mum keep being pitched for really cool stuff. The industry is so hard, but we’ll get there. I’m excited for whatever we end up landing on.”
