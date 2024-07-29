Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kerry Katona has opened up about a traumatic cancer scare that exposed her fear of dying - and prompted a big change in her life.

The ex-Atomic Kitten singer has been suffering from heavy blood clots and painful bleeding after intercourse over the past few months. Recently, she even experienced three menstrual cycles within one month. Despite her fear of the diagnosis, she pushed herself to get tested for cancer.

Diagnosed with endometriosis in 2020, the 43-year-old was hospitalised two months ago. Endometriosis causes tissue from the womb to grow in other organs, leading to pain and fertility problems. When Katona’s pain worsened, doctors conducted further tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, she said: “The pain became unbearable - I'm used to feeling sore because of my scoliosis, but it was getting to the point I wasn't sleeping. I would be up all night and I'd also isolate myself one week every month because I couldn't do anything. I couldn't move and I'd be constantly crying.

“I went for an internal scan and they found a cyst on my right ovary. That didn't concern them as much because I have endometriosis, but when they discovered I had blood in my cervix, they were concerned.”

Kerry Katona’s mental health took a dark turn during her experience. | Antony Thompson for The Hygrove

To distract herself while awaiting more news, Kerry traveled to Spain with her fiance Ryan Mahoney, 36. However, she found herself in a dark place, planning for her children's future instead of tanning on the beach.

Katona, mother to Molly, 22, Lilly, 21, Heidi, 17, Max, 16, and 10-year-old Dylan-Jorge, added: “When I got that news, in my head I thought 'I've got cancer, I'm going to die'. That's why Ryan and I went away by ourselves. I was in so much pain on holiday at one point I was at the pool bent over and crying. It felt like someone had a Stanley knife and was cutting me inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was terrified and said to Ryan, 'We need to get married right now and you need to adopt DJ'. If I die, she doesn't have a legal guardian [DJ's dad George Kay died in 2019 from cocaine toxicity] so I was forced to have those conversations. Ryan has basically raised DJ but we need to work out a plan if the worst happens and get all our ducks in a row. So many things were going through my head, like it being cervical cancer or womb cancer.

“It made me think of Jade Goody [who died in 2009 from cervical cancer] and how her kids were left without a mum. I've been open with my kids about what I'm going through. It was an awful conversation to have but it was important for me that they understood what could happen.”

A few days after returning from what was supposed to be a relaxing holiday, Katona went for a follow-up scan and, fortunately, received positive news.