Former Blue Peter presenter Anthea Turner has revealed she has been fighting a significant health condition for years.

The 64-year-old TV presenter has been diagnosed osteopenia, a condition with leads to lower bone density than what is considered normal for her age. Without treatment, osteopenia can progress to osteoporosis, which weakens bones and increases the risk of fractures.

Turner discovered she had osteopenia in her late 40s after a routine health check, having had “no idea” about the condition or its potential severity.

She said: “I'm not a smoker or a drinker and I've always had a healthy diet. After I was diagnosed I went to my GP and asked if anything could be done, and he said no, and just to keep my fingers crossed that it didn't get any worse.

“I was in my late 40s and probably perimenopausal, but back then no one talked about it and my doctor didn't mention the correlation between the menopause and bone thinning. Osteoporosis was just treated as an aspect of ageing, like grey hair or needing reading glasses.”

To manage her osteopenia, Turner underwent scans, blood tests and started taking essential medications, but explained that she had to fight doctors at almost every turn.

“I received practical advice to reverse the decline in my bone density such as weight bearing and resistance exercise,” she said. “It is possible to obtain a test on the NHS, but only if you knock on doors and insist. Sadly, they are not routine and tend to be done after a fracture has already happened.

“My most recent T-score and blood tests show that my condition is improving, but there are others, particularly women, who remain in the dark about this condition.”

In a bid to manage her condition, Turner has made major changes to her lifestyle - particularly to her diet.

She added: “Eating healthily isn't just about calories, it's about eating the right foods - avoiding ultra-processed foods, adopting a Mediterranean diet, with plenty of fruit and vegetables, calcium-rich food, and proteins.