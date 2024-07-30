Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son Pax has been rushed to hospital after a bicycle crash - in which he wasn't wearing a helmet.

The 20-year-old was riding on a busy Los Angeles street during rush hour when he collided with the back of a car stopped at a red light. According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred on Los Feliz Boulevard around 5pm during peak traffic. The driver of the car immediately got out to check on the celebrity couple’s son.

Police and paramedics arrived to evaluate Pax, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Witnesses said Pax was experiencing hip pain and had a head injury, leading to him being quickly taken to a nearby hospital.

Medical staff initially feared he had a minor brain bleed, but Pax is now reported to be in stable condition and might be released from the hospital later today (July 30). Pax has been exploring the world of acting himself, with roles in Kung Fu Panda 3 and Maleficent.

Pax, adopted by Jolie from Vietnam in 2007 at age three, is one of six children shared by Jolie and her former partner Brad Pitt. Their other children include Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. Jolie adopted Maddox in Cambodia in 2002 and Zahara in Ethiopia in 2005, while Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are their biological children.

Pitt later joined Jolie in adopting Maddox and Zahara in 2006, and Pax in 2008.