Beauty influencer Charlene Morrissey is in hospital in Bali after being knocked off her scooter, and may now have to have her arm amputated. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

A beauty influencer may lose her arm after being knocked off her scooter when a car allegedly crashed in to her while she was riding in Bali.

Charlene Morrissey, is in a hospital in the Indonesian province after the accident involving her scooter, a lorry and another vehicle on Sunday July 21. The beautician was knocked onto the road after a vehicle collided with her scooter and then a lorry ran over her arm, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her.

Morrissey, from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, Scotland, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she has already received multiple blood transfusions and ‘life saving surgeries’ following the ‘very serious road accident’, according to Paula Gibbons, a friend of Morrissey’s family who has set up the page.

Morrissey’s insurance company has supposedly refused to cover any costs and now her family have been left trying to find the money to pay the hospital bill, which has already hit £50,000, with costs increasing daily. The purpose of the GoFundMe page was to raise the money needed to help pay the medical bills, and other expenses. The target of £100,000 has almost been reached as more than £90,000 has been donated at the time of writing (on Sunday July 28).

A statement on the online fundraiser reads: "Unfortunately, despite how hard [Morrissey] is fighting, she still faces many more vital surgeries ahead to try and save her arm. The main concern now is to keep infection levels to a minimum and to get Charlene a critical surgery that might save her arm, although the outcomes remain uncertain.”

Morrissey has already undergone a skin graft, but she will need to have a further complex procedure called pedicle flap surgery which will involve attaching her arm and hand to her stomach in an attempt to regrow her skin. Her family hope that this will mean that her arm can be saved.

Gibbons explained further on the GoFundMe page: “The chances of finger amputation remain high at this stage and the surgeon is unable to proceed with the critical surgery with her fingers in their current state. They have decided to give Charlene one week before operating in the hope of a miracle and that her fingers can be saved.” She added that Morrissey is in ‘ a race against time’ to have the ‘urgent’ procedure.

