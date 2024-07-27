Reality TV star Luca Bish, who was a contestant on ITV dating show Love Island in 2022, has posted a video of himself in the hospital with a leg injury. Photo by Instagram/LucaBish. | Instagram/LucaBish

Reality TV star Luca Bish has sparked concern among his fans by posting a video of him in the hospital with a leg injury.

The former Love Islander, who was paired with former England football player Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma Owen on the ITV2 show in 2022, shared a short, somewhat cryptic, video from himself taken in hospital this morning (Saturday July 27).

He filmed himself to show that he was in a wheelchair and his leg strapped up, and had crutches lying across his thigh. The video was set to the Ed Sheeran song “Thinking Out Loud” which includes the lyrics "my legs don't work like they used to". He did not, however, provide any details about what has caused his leg injury.

It comes just two weeks after 24-year-old Bish, broke his seven month social media silence by sharing photos on his Instagram page, @LucaBish, of himself sat on a private plane and enjoying an England Euros match in Germany.

In the caption, he wrote: "It’s coming home and I’m coming back." The last time the reality personality had posted on his Instagram page before this was Christmas, leading his 1.2million followers to excitedly ask him if he’d be posting more often. He did not respond to the questions and has not posted again until he uploaded the video of his injury to his Instagram Stories.

Bish met Owen when they were both contestants on popular ITV 2 dating show Love Island in June 2022. The pair were crowned runners-up and were still going strong for three months after the show ended in July, but by November they revealed they had called it quits.

Luca Bish with now former girlfriend Gemma Owen. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

The following year, the former fishmonger narrowly missed out on taking home the Celebrity MasterChef trophy when he was a finalist in the TV cooking contest.

Bish, who is from Brighton, hasn’t been shy about speaking about his dislike for Love Island in the two years since he left the famous Majorcan villa. He previously said: “After Love Island, I did feel done with TV.