Love Island star Luca Bish posts cryptic leg injury video from hospital and sparks concern among fans
The former Love Islander, who was paired with former England football player Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma Owen on the ITV2 show in 2022, shared a short, somewhat cryptic, video from himself taken in hospital this morning (Saturday July 27).
He filmed himself to show that he was in a wheelchair and his leg strapped up, and had crutches lying across his thigh. The video was set to the Ed Sheeran song “Thinking Out Loud” which includes the lyrics "my legs don't work like they used to". He did not, however, provide any details about what has caused his leg injury.
It comes just two weeks after 24-year-old Bish, broke his seven month social media silence by sharing photos on his Instagram page, @LucaBish, of himself sat on a private plane and enjoying an England Euros match in Germany.
In the caption, he wrote: "It’s coming home and I’m coming back." The last time the reality personality had posted on his Instagram page before this was Christmas, leading his 1.2million followers to excitedly ask him if he’d be posting more often. He did not respond to the questions and has not posted again until he uploaded the video of his injury to his Instagram Stories.
Bish met Owen when they were both contestants on popular ITV 2 dating show Love Island in June 2022. The pair were crowned runners-up and were still going strong for three months after the show ended in July, but by November they revealed they had called it quits.
The following year, the former fishmonger narrowly missed out on taking home the Celebrity MasterChef trophy when he was a finalist in the TV cooking contest.
Bish, who is from Brighton, hasn’t been shy about speaking about his dislike for Love Island in the two years since he left the famous Majorcan villa. He previously said: “After Love Island, I did feel done with TV.
“I didn’t get the fairest edit and perhaps naively when I signed up, I didn’t realise I was giving people permission to portray me how they wanted to. When I came out, for every 100 good comments, there was that one bad one and I was done with dealing with that. I lost myself a bit.”
