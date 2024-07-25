Olivia Attwood will front a new ITV dating show called Bad Boyfriends. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Love Island star Olivia Attwood will be getting troublesome men in to shape in a new reality dating show Bad Boyfriends.

Now further details, and a release date, have finally been revealed. Eight unsuspecting bad boyfriends will be flown to a Greek island under the premise of filming a series about bromance in a hedonistic holiday mecca - but they’ll then get the shock of their lives when Attwood tells them the show they are really on.

The 33-year-old star, who found fame on ITV 2 dating show Love Island back in 2027, will tell the men that their wild partying days are about to come to an abrupt halt and instead she will whip get them in to be better boyfriends for their long-suffering girlfriends.

Quite how Attwood, who is married to footballer Bradley Dack, will do that remains to be seen. But, one thing which is certain, according to the ITV synopsis that that the dramatic arrival of the girlfriends will cause mayhem. In a twist, the spotlight will also be turned on to the women at some point.

The boys include a serial cheat, a lazy lover, a commitment-phobes and a man child, so it seems that Attwood will have quite the task on her hands. Across 11 episodes the boys will compete in a series of challenges which have all been designed to rectify their ways. Those who don’t do well will be voted out and, at the end, one of them will be crowned the most improved boyfriend.

Attwood says: “I’m so excited and honoured to announce that I am hosting my own dating show. This series has been two years in the making and keeping it under wraps has been so difficult! Filming with the couples in Greece exceeded all my expectations - they are just incredible and viewers are in for an absolute treat.”

ITV posted a teaser on Instagram, captioing the post: "Badly behaved boyfriends, cheaters and DM-sliders beware! @oliviajade_attwood has a few surprises up her sleeve to turn those red flags green in brand new reality series Olivia Attwood's #BadBoyfriends. Coming this Autumn to ITV2 and ITVX"

Kate Teckman, Head of Development & Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment at ITV, says: “Expect the unexpected with lots of twists, turns and laugh out loud moments in this extraordinary test of relationships. Olivia's irrepressible sense of humour, mischief and purpose makes her the perfect host to put these lovable rogues through their paces all in the name of a happy ending.”