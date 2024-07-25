Reality TV shows have lost their way as they are now more about shock factor than anything else, says NationalWorld reporter Rochelle Barrand. | TV companies and social media

Another day and another crazy reality TV show has been announced - but I’m getting fed up of them all.

Well, actually, two . . . and it’s got me wondering what has happened to reality TV? Once providing genuine opportunities for contestants to find love, have once-in-a-lifetime experiences that could only otherwise be dreamed of or learn a new skillset, reality shows are now all about shock factor.

This has been proved again with the announcement of Rylan’s new dating show Dating Naked. As the name suggests, contestants get to know each other while relaxing in a luxury villa in Colombia - but they’ll be completely naked 24/7.

The show doesn’t air until August, but I already know I won’t be watching. The premise makes me feel very uncomfortable to say the least. Bosses behind the show do say they employed an on-site intimacy coach to ensure everyone felt safe with the nudity, for which they must be commended, but the whole concept still seems cheap and tacky to me.

I am well aware that sex sells - every journalist is - but the idea of watching other people in the most intimate moments which are only usually shared between partners just doesn’t sit right. But, at least these contestants know exactly what they’re signing up for.

The same can’t be said for the men who are taking part in Oliva Attwood’s new dating show Bad Boyfriends. They think they’re going to Greece to film a show all about bromance, but actually they’re about to be taken to task by Attwood about their terrible relationship behaviour.

The boys include a serial cheat, a lazy lover, a commitment-phobe and a man child - all stereotypical labels that men are so frequently branded with, but that’s another point. This show won’t air until Autumn, but I think it’s safe to say that the men won’t be impressed when they realise what show they are actually on.

Have we learned nothing from previous reality TV tragedies, such as the fallout from hugely controversial There’s Something About Miriam, in which several men were asked to compete for the affections of model Miriam, unaware of the fact she was actually transgender?

Not allowing people to make fully-informed decisions about the show they are going to take part in is a big no no. The concept, of course, is completely different as the men in Bad Boyfriends will be told what show they’re actually on upfront - but it’s still being done to create drama. Plus, the whole premise of the show sounds like it’s about criticising people as the synopsis says that the spotlight will also be turned on the girlfriends at some point.

Now, I will admit that it does sound like the contestants haven’t behaved very well at all. But, again, this just sounds like putting people’s extremely personal moments out there for all to see, but in a way that makes a mockery of them - albeit that the ultimate intention is to make them in to better people. It’s all very problematic.

Then, there comes the issue of the same faces popping up on reality shows time and time again. I wrote about this back in June when Joey Essex appeared as the first bombshell in this year’s series, despite having already appeared on numerous reality shows.

I am a firm believer that people should only appear on one reality show and then let someone else have a turn in the spotlight. I am not the only one who believes this, as many Love Island fans have remained fuming for the last few weeks that Essex has been given yet another platform - especially because it seems as though the multi-millionaire will be given the same £50,000 prize pot to split with his partner, if he wins when the final airs next week.

It seems, however, that reality TV show bosses still haven’t learned their lesson as there’s now fury because the line up for the next series of another hugely popular dating show, Married at First Sight, has been revealed and it includes three famous faces who have already appeared on TV. One is even a soap actor.

This takes away from the authentic nature of the shows which made us fall in love with them in the first place. We like to see real people, albeit in extraordinary circumstances. We like everybody to be given a fair chance to get something wonderful; be it love or a huge amount of money. The possibility of that, and the idea that any one of us could be the next contestant, is what made these reality TV shows so unique and addictive.