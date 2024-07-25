Dating Naked is a new reality dating show, hosted by TV star Rylan, where all the contestants will be completely naked all the time. Photo by Paramount+. | Paramount+

Brave singles are going to bare all on a brand new dating show where everyone is naked all the time.

Usually, the outfit we wear is one of the crucial decisions we make when going on a date - but the participants of a new reality dating show will have no such fashion dilemma as they’re not going to be wearing any clothes.

The show, called Dating Naked, does what it says. Contestants get to know each other while relaxing in a luxury villa in Colombia - but they’ll be completely naked 24/7.

For this reason, the Paramount+ programme has been called “Love Island on steroids” - so if you’re already looking for something which will fill the void when the ITV 2 dating show ends shortly this may be the one for you.

In each episode, at least one contestant is asked to leave the villa as cast mates vote for their favourites. At the end of the series someone will win a £50,000 prize.

Contestants will spend every hour of the day nude, and will be visited by host Rylan on a regular basis. Rylan is a familiar face on reality TV, having shot to fame on the ITV singing contest The X-Factor 2012. He’s gone on to present on to present various television shows, including Big Brother's Bit on the Side (2013–2018), This Morning (2013–2019, 2022–present), The Xtra Factor (2016), Supermarket Sweep (2019–2020) and Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two (2019–2022).

The contestants have been opening up on their time taking part in the daring and cheeky series, which has already been filmed - and they have admitted that all that time going au natural did lead to plenty of intimate moments.

Nail technician Lauren, a contestant from Hertfordshire, told The Sun: “I did have sex on the show - a lot of us did. I mean, this show literally blows the socks off Love Island. I think you get to know people better being naked all the time. There’s no judgement.”

Personal trainer Dan from Woking insisted, however, that there were genuine connections based on more than physical connection: He told The Sun: “I thought everyone would just want to jump on people but for most there was a real bond. There was a lot of sex in the villa but it wasn’t casual, there were feelings involved.”

Social media executive Emily from Stockport added: “It shows what can happen when you strip back to basics, on everything, not just clothes. It actually builds better connections in friendships as well as romantically.”

Billy, a builder from Essex, also told the publication: “Oh yeah it gets hot in Colombia! I feel like at first everyone’s going to be like ‘what? why is everyone naked?’ And then by the second episode they’ll get involved in the drama.”

Among the other contestants are Chrislove, a hairdresser from Las Vegas, Canadian party lover Dominik and an event planner called Mike, who once dated Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry.

Being naked can lead to people feeling vulnerable, so bosses behind the show employed an on-site intimacy coach to ensure everyone felt safe with the nudity.

Dating Naked first launched in the United States. There were three series broadcast before the show was cancelled. Then, a German version began in 2023. In the US version, contestant’s intimate areas were pixelated, but in the German version there were no pixels used. It’s not yet known just how much viewers of the UK version will see.