Netflix has announced a new reality dating show - ‘Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark’. Photo by Adobe Photos. | davide bonaldo - stock.adobe.com

Netflix has announced a brand new dating show - and you may recognise the presenter from previous Netflix shows.

The show is called ‘ Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark’, and will ask participants to explore whether their casual connection can become a long-term commitment.

The show will be presented by Netflix dating show veteran Chloe Veitch. The 25-year-old, from London, won the first series of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020, came a runner-up in ‘The Circle’ in 2021 and was then a finalist on ‘Perfect Match’ in 2023.

Launching in summer 2025, ‘Sneaky Links’ is a new one-of-a-kind social experiment which promises a fresh take of the familiar format of dating reality shows.

It will bring together a group of not-quite-single daters who must determine whether their ‘sneaky link’ is actually the one, or if they are stopping them finding their perfect match. A sneaky link, for those who don’t know, is regular late-night casual partner who is not an official boyfriend or girlfriend. Alongside Veitch, dating and relationship expert Spicy Mari, who has appeared on MTV’s ‘The Love Experiment’ and ‘Love Allways’ on Paramount+ , will also guide the contestants as they consider taking their connections to the next level.

“I can confirm that 99.9% of [my] generation have had a sneaky link and will absolutely love the concept and twists of this new thrilling, sexy reality show,” Veitch said in a pre-show interview with Netflix. “Hopefully we’re gonna be turning these sexy minxes from sneaky disasters to relationship masters.”

The show will add to Netflix’s already successful collection of dating shows, which also includes ‘Love is Blind’, ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’, ‘The Ultimatum’, ‘Perfect Match’ and ‘Love on the Spectrum’.

Veitch hopes that it will is the the start of her hosting career. “I feel like this is the first of many. I’m already having conversations about the next one and not necessarily ‘Sneaky Links’, but just in the dating realm, I’d love to do more,” she told Deadline.

It seems like her dreams have already come true as Veitch, who recently moved to Los Angeles, will also appear as a “love guru” in the upcoming season six of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ which will air tomorrow (Friday July 19), and also host in ‘The Ultimatum: Choices’ which is coming later this year.

We don’t know exactly when ‘Sneaky Links’ will air, but we’ll let you know when we do. Keep looking at our dedicated TV page to get all the latest information you need about this show, and lots of others.