Anticipation is building for the upcoming season of Stranger Things - but filming is nowhere near being completed.

The 80s-themed horror show was first shown to the world in 2016, and has been on of Netflix’s most popular shows ever since. It has been the springboard for the careers of its younger stars - particularly Millie Bobby Brown - and has paid tribute to some of the classic 80s movies.

Taking to social media, the streaming platform shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the fifth and final season of the show, which is currently under production. According to the streaming giant, the crew is now halfway through filming the final season.

The fourth series ended on a cliffhanger, after main villian Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) opened a rift from the alternative dimension of The Upside Down - exposing the town of Hawkins to the horrors inside.

Fans were able to gleam a few tidbits of information from the teaser trailer, which we have listed below:

Original gang reunite

The teaser video begins with a shot of Mike, Lucas, Will and Dustin - the main characters from the first season of the show. Since then, the quartet have taken a bit of a back seat, with Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven being a main focus of the storyline.

In the fourth series, the gang also spent much of the series separated from one another. Later in the trailer Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, said: “[I’m] excited to have scenes with the original four.”

All grown up

Many of the actors were children when filming of season one began. In truth, they have grown up with the show, much like the the cast of Harry Potter did in the early 2000s.

In the teaser, a clip is played of Millie Bobby Brown in the first series. The British actor was 10 years old when filming first commenced, and turned 20 earlier this year. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, can also be seen saying, “this is my home” as he walks on set.

Older faces such as Winona Ryder and David Harbour are also set to return for the final showdown with Vecna.

To time jump, or not to time jump?

The stars of Stranger Things certainly aren’t getting any younger, and the former child stars look very different from even the cliffhanger of series four. Delays to production have meant the actors have aged a fair bit, and jumping right back in where we left off might look a tad strange (if you’ll pardon the pun).

But the teaser trailer appears to show our main characters in the exact same place they were when season four ended, meaning we could be getting an immediate follow-up to the cliffhanger. But questions remain about how the plot will unfold - what will happen to Hawkins as a result of the rift? Will Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) on-off relationship be resolved? And how is the gang going to defeat the seemingly all-powerful Vecna?

A release date for season five of Stranger Things has not been confirmed - but fans expect it to be released sometime next year.