Millie Bobby Brown: Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine set to officiate wedding with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming wedding to Jake Bongiovi is set to be officiated by her fellow Stranger Things cast mate. Matthew Modine - who plays Dr Martin Brenner, the "Papa" of Eleven - has said he will take on the role of marrying Brown to Jon Bon Jovi's son.
Modine disclosed his involvement to Access Daily and has revealed he's already written the wedding vows. During the interview on Thursday (March 21), the Oppenheimer actor confirmed that Brown found it to be an "excellent" idea.
“I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife,” he said.
The 65-year-old actor has experience in officiating, after taking on the role at a wedding during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Modine admits he found the experience 'weird'
Brown and Bongiovi began their relationship in 2021 and shared their engagement news in 2023 via a photo on Instagram. The British actress captioned the heartfelt black and white picture: "I've cherished you for three summers now, darling, and I want countless more."
Brown and Bongiovi have been together since 2021 after initially meeting over Instagram.
In her 2022 WIRED interview in which she answers the most Googled questions about herself, Brown revealed that they met over the social media platform and “we were friends for a bit and then, what can I say?”.
In November 2021, Brown and Bongiovi went Instagram official, with Brown sharing a picture of them whilst in an empty pod on the London Eye. Later that year, the pair spent Christmas together, with Bongiovi gifting Brown a vinyl of Olivia Rodrigo’s 'SOUR' album.
In 2022, the pair dressed up as Barbie and Ken to celebrate Brown’s 18th birthday on March 19 and then made their red carpet debut after attending the Baftas.
Despite being just 20 years old, Millie has been acting since the age of 12, producing films since 16, and she started her own beauty company at 14. Jake Bongiovi is an American actor and the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, the founder and frontman of the band Bon Jovi.
The exact date of their wedding is yet to be confirmed.
