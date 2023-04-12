Actress Millie Bobby Brown has announced that she is engaged to Jake Bongiovi after two years of dating. As fans congratulate the couple, who announced their engagement earlier in April on Instagram, many have been left wondering about the star’s background, including who her family are.

It seems her family have always supported her career and have done all they can to help her flourish in the acting field, but their actions have raised eyebrows over the years. Here is what you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown’s childhood, including who her mum, dad and siblings are, and why the family have, at times, been controversial.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown is an actress and producer. She first came to the attention of the public in 2016 when, at the age of 12, she landed the role of Eleven in hit Netflix series Stranger Things. She received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards for this role. The teen actress has also starred in the hugely successful film Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). She also acted in and produced the popular Netflix mystery film Enola Holmes (2020) and its 2022 sequel Enola Holmes 2 in the titular role.

Who are Millie Bobby Brown’s parents?

Millie Bobby Brown’s parents are Kelly and Robert Brown. Millie has two elder siblings, fellow actress Paige Bobby Brown, aged 29, and Charlie Brown, age 24, plus a younger sibling, Ava Brown, age 11. The family, who are originally from the UK, have moved around the world.

The Browns were based in Bournemouth, Dorset, and moved to Spain in 2003 when Kelly was expecting Millie. They then moved back to their English home when Millie was four-years-old. They remained in Dorset until Millie was aged eight, when they then relocated to Florida, United States.

Father Robert, who is an estate agent, told the Daily Mail: "My other children would watch cartoons, but Mill watched musicals; Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Annie, and Bugsy Malone. She’d belt out a tune. She was performing from day one."

Millie Bobby Brown with her elder sister Paige Bobby Brown and father Robert Brown.

It was this desire to help Millie in her acting career that led the Browns to move to Florida, but when she hadn’t landed any roles Robert suggested his daughter join a weekend stage school. An agent spotted Millie there during a showcase event and advised the family to move to Hollywood to better her chances of achieving success in the acting industry.

Yahoo reported in 2016, however, that the Browns were forced to move back to the UK once more in 2015 as Millie still hadn’t been given any major roles and they were about to become bankrupt. It was only a few weeks later when Millie was given her landmark role of Eleven in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. The family then relocated back to Los Angeles, and Mille’s career continued to flourish. She has since starred as the titular character in the film Enola Holmes and the sequel Enola Holmes 2. Her elder sister Paige was also a producer on both of these films.

Why has Millie Bobby Brown’s family been controversial?

In 2016, after Mille’s career took off when she landed the role of Eleven in Stranger Things, her father Robert allegedly began demanding a huge amount of money from agents looking to sign her. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert asked for close to £90k from any agency looking to represent his daughter. He later dropped those demands and Millie signed with an agent.

In July 2021, Millie's parents were then hit with another controversy after influencer and model Hunter 'Echo' Ecimovic claimed that Millie’s parents allowed him to in their family home with Millie for eight months when she was 16 and he was 20. At the time, representatives for Millie called Ecimovic’s comments “dishonest” and “irresponsible, offensive, and hateful”. Millie has since called her relationship with Ecimovic “unhealthy” and Ecimoviac apologised for his comments, saying: "I’m not proud of it at all, or how I spoke".

How old is Millie Bobby Brown?

