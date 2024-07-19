ITV has announced the Love Island UK 2024 final date. Photo by ITV. | ITV

ITV has officially confirmed when the winners of Love Island UK 2024 will be crowned - and it’s soon.

Viewers have been tuning in six days a week since Monday June 3 to see what happens between this year’s single men and women as they soak up the sun in the iconic Majoran villa.

There’s been plenty of ups and downs - but the most controversial moment to date was probably still when reality TV star Joey Essex was introduced as the first bombshell on the night the show premiered.

But, soon the islanders will be asked to pack their suitcases and head home as the show is coming to an end. ITV has confirmed the final will be broadcast on Monday July 29 at 9pm on ITV2.

The announcement of this date has had some viewers questioning what will happen if Essex does actually go on to win the show. The 33-year-old, who will turn 34 on the finale day, has caused controversy among fans.

Some are unhappy at his inclusion in the show because of his age as most - but not all - of his fellow contestants are in their twenties. Others have objected to his inclusion in the show because he has already appeared on numerous reality shows, including The Only Way is Essex, I'm a Celebrity. . . Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

Essex has earned millions of pounds, and is said to have a net worth of $10million (around £8 million) thanks to his successful television career, and some fans have also now questioned if he will split the same £50,000 prize pot as other civilian contestants with his partner if he is crowned the winner - and, if he does, if that’s fair.

Taking to X, one fan summed up the thoughts of some, when she said: “With all Joey Essex’s media training through the years he is basically guaranteed a place in the final, maybe even winning if he plays his cards right when he’s already a multi millionaire with a huge platform. Just seems incredibly unfair??”

ITV told NationalWorld that Essex will be treated the same as all the other contestants

Fans of the show won’t have to wait too long for their next fix, as the show's All Stars spin-off series will return in 2025. The spin-off, which first aired earlier this year, saw former Islanders return for a second chance at love.

We can also expect another summer season of Love Island next year, of course, as in 2025 the show will mark its 10-year anniversary.

Love Island airs every Sunday to Friday on ITV 2 at 9pm.