Get ready a dating show unlike any you have seen before, as singles reveal all their bad habits to their potential beaus on their first date.

Have you ever dated someone only to discover six months later that they’re not the person you thought they were? Maybe you find out that they still text their ex, or that they’ve got terrible personal hygiene.

Whatever it is, it’s only as the honeymoon period comes to an end and their behaviour starts to slip that you find out the real person you’re going out with, according to the brains behind a new dating show which promises to skip the honeymoon phase and get straight to the ‘real’ phase.

It poses this question: what if you could find out all the bad bits up top? What if when you first met, each of you had access to the other’s worst traits? Wouldn’t that save time and help two singles decide if they were really right for each other long term? Answering yes to these questions is what brought about the concept of ‘Date Me At My Worst’.

In this daring dating experiment hosted by TikTok megastar Max Balegde, a bunch of brave singles will go on a group date where they’ll show off their best side, and then reveal their worst side. Packed with revelations, yet always warm, uplifting and entertaining, this is billed to be the world’s most honest dating show which sets out to test tthe theory that if you still like somebody at their worst then you do deserve to love them at their best.

Host Max Balegde said: “It was a great experience working with BBC Studios, Joe and Final Straw Productions. I loved the format and I am so looking forward to the show coming to life.”

The show has been created by the BBC and Joe Sugg’s company Final Straw Productions. If you’re a fan of dating shows and reality TV then you don’t have to wait to watch as ‘Date Me At My Worst’ pilot episode one is available to watch now on YouTube.

Sugg, who is the founder of Final Straw Productions said : We’re really excited about this space, testing out formatted ideas online to get instant feedback from the audience to help shape formats into the best they can be. It’s a new collaborative way of creating content and working with and helping discover the future stars of tomorrow.