An iconic 90s music couple are set to star in their own reality TV show.

Singer-songwriter Ashanti and her rapper husband Nelly, who reportedly married last year, are said to be the latest celebrity couple who are going to welcome in TV cameras to record their lives.

The couple will begin filming their as yet unnamed reality show soon in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis, a major city in Missouri, United States, and pre-production is currently underway, according to entertainment news publication The Jasmine Brand.

Sharing a photo of the couple, who are expecting their first child together, on their Instagram page, the brand wrote: “theJasmineBrand exclusively reports, one of our favourite couples are taking their talents to reality TV. Sources tell us exclusively that #Ashanti and #Nelly have landed their own reality show.”

Ashanti, aged 43, confirmed her pregnancy earlier this year. This will be Ashanti’s first child, while 49-year-old Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, shares daughter Chanelle, 30, and son Cornell Haynes III, 25, with his ex Channetta Valentine. The pair dated for 10 years until they split in 2013. They then got back together in April 2023 and shared their baby news a year later. It’s not known when the baby is due, but it is expected to be this summer.

The singers secretly tied the knot in December last year, according to documents obtained by another American publication, People. Neither star has publicly commented on the claim, however. Their rekindled romance has been met with joy by fans of the iconic 90s music couple.

The pair first met more than 20 years ago and began a relationship in 2003. They remained together before 10 years before they seemingly broke up for good.

Two years later, during an appearance on talk show ‘The Meredith Vieira Show’, Ashanti confirmed that she and Nelly had split due to a lack of "trust" in their relationship. "I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities, it allows them to act out of character," she said.

Reflecting on their relationship now compared to a decade ago in an interview with US news website ETonline, Ashanti, whose full name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas-Haynes, said: “The growth has been like superb, you know, like on both ends.”

Explaining further, she continued: “We are both at a place where like before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door, and not talk for a few days. Now, their approach to disagreements is much more mature and understanding.

“Now, it’s kind of like, ‘all right, you good?’ You know, give me a kiss goodbye and it’s over. . . It’s not like holding on and bickering and we find out what the resolution is. We apologise.” She also admitted: “It used to take me a little longer to apologise.” No further details about their new reality TV show have been released yet.