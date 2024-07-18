Reality TV star Stephanie Matto, who appeared on ‘90 Day Fiancé’. Photo by Instagram/@stepankamatto. | Instagram/@stepankamatto

A reality TV star has claimed she has been secretly dating a politician - and he has a series of fetishes, including paying her to eat food.

Stephanie Matto, aged 33, who appeared on hit dating reality show ‘90 Day Fiancé’, claims that she’s been romantically involved with the political figure - who she has not named - for a year.

Matto posted a video to her TikTok page in which she claimed she was going to “expose all of his dirty secrets”. The video, which was uploaded just a few days ago, already has 1.6 million views. It is captioned: “I was dating a US senator and today I will reveal how we actually met!”.

She called the government official “terrible” before proceeding to reveal lots of scandolous details about him - although she was careful not to refer to him by name. Among her more scandolous claims was the allegation that he has a number of fetishes, including paying her to eat takeaway food on camera while he watched.

According to the TV personality, who appeared in the reality dating series in 2020 and previously went viral for discussing her “awful” experience dating an HBO star, she and the unidentified Senator would have lots of “virtual dates” online. She said they met because he contacted her due to her reality TV fame.

Matto then revealed her decision to “cut ties with him”, saying that his “beliefs” had became too “crazy and radical” for her - and that’s why she has chosen to give “some dirt” on the man.

Speaking directly to the camera, she told her 120,000 followers: “I have dated a US Senator for the past year and kept it a huge secret up until today. Today I feel like exposing some dirt on this man because recently I saw him in the news supporting something that I as a woman can simply not stand by.”

The TV personality also went on to explain that during one of their last virtual dates, which occured around two ago, she asked him if he agreed with the “policies of his political party” - and she wasn’t expecting his response. She said: “He told me something that was so despicable and so concerning.

“He told me that he doesn't actually care about politics, he doesn't care about people, he doesn't care about women. He only cares about money and the power that he yields.”

The then claimed that the Senator used a “burner account” to chat with her online. A burner account is an account which is created for the purpose of staying anonymous.

She then accused him of threatening her after she told him she was going to reveal his identity online. “One of my family members is an immigrant and he has actually threatened to have them deported. Honestly, I'm tired,” she said.

In a follow-up video, which has more than 80,000 views, Matto gave further information about the online romance. She said: “The relationship we had was online, strictly virtual. He would constantly schedule virtual dates with me.

“He would sometimes pay money to watch me eat Taco Bell (mexican takeaway food). He did make me sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement). I think he just needed a confidant that was completely apolitical, which I am.” She also claimed in another video that he paid her $10,000 (around £7,700) for some of their dates.

Matto has now posted a series of videos about the alleged relationship in which she keeps encouraging her followers to guess the name of the Senator. In one of her more recent videos, she said she was “this close” to revealing his name, and that she was going to speak to her lawyers.

In the comments of Matto’s various videos on the subject, people have been speculating about who the Senator she has been seeing is, but none of these guesses have been confirmed on denied.

Matto, who is bisexual, was a part of the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ franchise's first same-sex relationship. Her TikTok bio reads: “Ex Reality TV star's unfiltered opinions.”