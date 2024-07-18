Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have each posted this selfie to their Instagram page as they tease details about their new reality TV show. Photo by Instagram/@ParisHilton. | Instagram/@ParisHilton

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are filming their new reality show - and they have shared a request for their fans as they tease content.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (July 17), ‘The Simple Life’ stars took to their Instagram pages to share some new photos of the them together as they shoot their new show.

Hilton and Richie, who are long-term besties, shared the same mirror selfies to their respective Instagram pages. “Up Next.. Sill & Bill,” Richie captioned her post, while Hilton wrote: “Ready for another iconic adventure with this Legend. Loves it. That’s Hot. #Sliving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilton also posted a short video reminiscing about their original reality series. She spoke about how the duo have been working on a special reunion project to honour the 20th anniversary of ‘The Simple Life’, and shared a request for fans ahead of the launch of the pair’s new show. She said: “It’s been so much fun. We’re planning something very, very special.” She then appealed to “the biggest super-fans”, asking them to share videos about their favourite moments from ‘The Simple Life’.

In the caption of the video, she wrote: “Hey everyone, I’m so excited for this reunion special event that @NicoleRichie and I are putting together to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of our show #TheSimpleLife. We would love to hear from you all about why you love #TheSimpleLife, your favorite parts and sing our iconic song #Sanasa.

“Please make sure to use the hashtag #Sanasa so we’re able to watch & find your videos. Love you all and hope to see you there! Keep #Sliving #ThatsHot #Lovesit #SillyAndBilly.”

The Hilton heiress, aged 43, and the fashion designer, age 42, are known for starring on ‘The Simple Life’ between 2003 and 2007, where they swapped Hollywood glitz for a small town in America. What followed was culture clash comedy as the girls, who are from both elite families, struggled to adapt to working class life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the show, which ran for five seasons, they each acted as wife to a various families, learning about different cultures and family dynamics along the way, and the family then decided which of them was better in the role. Unsurprisingly, this led to tensions between the pair and viewers watched as they fell out - and made up - many times. Hilton and Richie first announced their new reality TV project back in May. The pitch for the show is said to have created an 'all-out bidding war' between production companies who wanted to get their hands on it, with James Corden's production company, Fulwell 73, eventually buying the rights to shoot it.