Reality TV personality Riley Elliott was almost attacked by a great white shark in a stunt gone wrong. Stock image by Adobe Photos. | ramoncarretero - stock.adobe.com

A reality star was almost attacked by a shark when a televised stunt almost went wrong.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV doctor was taking part in 2024 Shark Week when he was given the opportunity to see great white sharks in their natural environment - but he ended up almost being attacked by the predator.

Shark Week is an annual tradition in the US TV calendar that dates back more than three decades and sees the Discovery Channel dedicating a week to huge the underwater creatures. The week was launched in 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this year’s viewing, TV personality Doctor Riley Elliott was placed in a cage and lowered into a tank containing several great white sharks. Disaster struck, however, when it became evident that the gap between the bars was too wide and the shark may be able to get in.

Doctor Elliott is a PhD marine biologist, executive Producer and presenter for Shark Week. Viewers could only watch in horror as Elliott’s oxygen tank was damaged while one of the sharks rammed against the gap in the cage trying to get in.

Elliott’s colleagues were obviously concerned for his safety, and brought him back to the surface of the tank as quickly as they could. Once he was back above the water, Elliott explained the incident: “That shark came and just smashed straight into the cage and ruptured my secondary air supply.”

The incident happened as part of show called Big Shark Energy, and Elliott went on to explain how he instinctively went to push the shark away from the tank as he tried to save his own life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surprisingly, the incident didn’t dampen his enthusiasm for the creature. He said: “Holy s**t! That was intense. That’s changed the dynamic. I feel like I want to get back in [the water] and get a new tank – something special is about to happen.”

The footage was posted on Youtube and viewers were quick to share their shock at the risky move. One said: “Why the hell is Riley opening the cage big enough for the shark to get in? A recipe for disaster!” A second said: “What do you think would happen with that gap big enough for almost 2 sharks to pass?!”

Later in the programme, however, viewers were told that a game to see which shark could hit the cage most often had been deliberately planned. Elliott did get back in the water - in a new tank - but the shark was still trying to get at him. Elliott, who seemingly wasn’t frightened, said: “It’s trying to get into the cage. That shark is truly fearless.”

The sharks were soon distracted by each other, however, and the show ended with scenes of a male shark trying to court a female shark.