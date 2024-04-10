Shark attack: Horror attack leaves tourist with leg 'nearly ripped off' while staying at luxury 5-star resort in the Maldives
A tourist was mauled by a shark and left with horror injuries after at a popular holiday hotspot. Doctors are now battling to save the man's leg after the shark "nearly ripped off” his leg as he swam in Noonu Atoll, in the Maldives.
The man was staying at a five-star luxury resort in the tropical paradise, according to reports in Russian media. Rooms at the hotel start at £700 a night.
According to The Sun, the hotel previously said that it was unaware of a shark attack involving one of its guests on its property, adding “we have not received any reports of a shark attack on a person”.
Horror pictures of the holidaymaker show his wounded leg and foot while in hospital where he reportedly underwent surgery. Telegram channel 112 said that the man was "happily splashing in the azure ocean near Noonu Atoll" and then “was seriously injured and required surgery ahead of a long period of recovery.”
Posts on social media say the tourist was Russian but these have not been confirmed by news websites. Russian diplomat German Fyodorov also said the embassy covering the Maldives was unaware of any incident involving one of its citizens and a shark.
Noonu Atoll is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, pristine beaches, and luxurious resorts. The resorts offer exclusive amenities and accommodations, making it a serene retreat. There are crystal-clear waters perfect for snorkelling, diving, and other water activities.
