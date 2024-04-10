Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tourist was mauled by a shark and left with horror injuries after at a popular holiday hotspot. Doctors are now battling to save the man's leg after the shark "nearly ripped off” his leg as he swam in Noonu Atoll, in the Maldives.

The man was staying at a five-star luxury resort in the tropical paradise, according to reports in Russian media. Rooms at the hotel start at £700 a night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Sun, the hotel previously said that it was unaware of a shark attack involving one of its guests on its property, adding “we have not received any reports of a shark attack on a person”.

A horror shark attack saw the predator “nearly rip off” a tourist’s leg while he swam in crystal-clear waters in the Maldives. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Horror pictures of the holidaymaker show his wounded leg and foot while in hospital where he reportedly underwent surgery. Telegram channel 112 said that the man was "happily splashing in the azure ocean near Noonu Atoll" and then “was seriously injured and required surgery ahead of a long period of recovery.”

Posts on social media say the tourist was Russian but these have not been confirmed by news websites. Russian diplomat German Fyodorov also said the embassy covering the Maldives was unaware of any incident involving one of its citizens and a shark.