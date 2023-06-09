A Russian man has died after being attacked by a shark off one of Egypt’s Red Sea resorts

A Russian man was killed after a shark attacked him off the coast of Egypt's Red Sea city of Hurghada Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

A 23 year old Russian tourist was killed in a tiger shark attack whilst on holiday in Egypt, Russian authorities have confirmed.

The man, who has been named by Russian media as Vladimir Popov, was swimming in the Red Sea near a resort in the city of Hurghada on Thursday (8 June) when the attack occurred.

In a video of the attack taken from the beach that has been shared widely online, Popov can be seen being dragged under the water, resurfacing and attempting to fight off the shark. The video also showed the water around him turning red, and the man can be heard shouting ‘papa’ as the shark attacks again.

According to local media, Popov had moved to the resort with his father for a long stay several months ago. His girlfriend had reportedly been in the water with him at the time of the attack but had managed to escape.

Boats are docked at the Hurghada Marina in Egypt's southern Red Sea resort city of Hurghada on June 8, 2023, where a Russian national was mauled by a shark. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

In the video, a woman repeatedly says ‘Oh my God’ as the horrific attack unfolds in front of her. Another person is heard saying ‘the shark’s eating his remains now’.

A small boat approached the shark seconds after it had mauled the Russian tourist. Egypt’s environment ministry announced that they had caught the shark and would examine it to determine the cause of the attack. Authorities closed off a 46-mile stretch of the coastline which will remain off limits until Sunday 11 June.

Shark attacks are very rare globally - in 2022 there were five fatal unprovoked attacks, two of which were in Egypt. Conversely, cows kill an average of 22 people each year.

Adult tiger sharks are more than 10 fett long and weigh over half a ton

However, in July 2022 there were two fatal shark attacks in Hurghada within days of each other - an Austrian and a Romanian tourist were killed. The Austrian woman, 68 year old Elizabeth Sauer, lost an arm and leg in a brutal attack and was able to reach the shore but died shortly after from her serious injuries.

The Romanian woman was not named - her body had been found seriously disfigured on a reef the same day and was believed to have been killed in a similar attack.

Egypt’s Red Sea resorts, including Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, are popular with European tourists because of their luxury beach destinations.

Divers are attracted by the steep drop-offs of coral reefs just offshore, which offer a rich and colourful sea life. Egypt has in recent years sought to revive the vital tourism sector, which has been hurt by years of political instability, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.