Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is in critical condition after a “severe bite” from a shark.

The man was aboard a boat on the east coast of Florida when the shark attack occurred, officials said. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit said they found the man on a boat and he was losing a lot of blood from a critical injury to his forearm.

“Acting swiftly, a deputy boarded the vessel and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding,” the sheriff’s office said. An official then commandeered the watercraft and took the man to a boat ramp, where local fire rescue officials were waiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man is in critical condition after a “severe bite” from a shark. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was airlifted to hospital and remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said. He is expected to recover.

The incident comes after two separate shark attacks that injured three swimmers in the Gulf Coast of Florida earlier in June. One of the woman had part of her arm amputated after being bitten in Walton County in north-west Florida.

At another beach just miles away and on the same day, two teenage girls were attacked while in the water. One of the girls suffered "significant injuries to the upper leg and one hand" while the other had minor injuries on one of her feet, officials said.