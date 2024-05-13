Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first victim in the 1975 blockbuster Jaws has died aged 77

Susan Backlinie, who was the first victim in the 1975 blockbuster Jaws, has died aged 77. Her husband, Harvey Swindall told TMZ that Backlinie passed away from heart attack on Saturday morning (May 11) at her home in Ventura, California.

Backlinie started her acting career in 1975 with the role Chrissie Watkins in Steven Spielberg’s shark-themed film. She portrayed the woman who skinny dips in the ocean during the opening scene, facing a brutal encounter with the shark before she is eaten alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This particular scene, along with Susan's portrayal, achieved iconic status as the movie became Hollywood's inaugural blockbuster, effectively putting people off from swimming in the ocean.

Steven Spielberg at the Jaws set in 1974

The filming of the scene spanned a couple of days, during which Susan recalled the chilling temperatures of the water in a recent interview. Despite the discomfort, her love for Jaws was evident, having watched the film extensively.

Following her role in Jaws, Backlinie pursued a career in stunt work across various films and television productions, including The Great Muppet Caper, Day of the Animals and the series The Fall Guy. However, it was her unforgettable performance in Jaws that made her a fan favourite at film conventions.