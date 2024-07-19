Former glamour model and mum-of-five Katie Price is about to start filming a new Netflix reality TV show about her life. Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images.

Ex-glamour model and media personality Katie Price is getting her own Netflix reality TV show all about her life.

After weeks of rumours, mum-of-five Price has confirmed she's signed a deal with Netflix for a three-part series all about her life - and, if her past experiences are anything to go by, it’s sure to be dramatic.

Speaking on Hits Radio’ breakfast show this morning (Friday July 19), 46-year-old Price said: "It's all happening, I'm actually doing a Netflix series about my life.

Hinting that there’s a big name involved behind the scenes, she added: "The director/producer of it, I can't say who he is. But when it came through, because my sister told me, I was like 'are you joking? He even knows who I am?'

She also announced that filming for the show, which is yet untitled, will begin filming soon. "We start filming for that at the end of the month. I can't wait for my to have my life on Netflix as a three parter."

Price, who is dating ‘Married At First Sight UK’ star JJ Slater, also spoke about her children; Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny, during her appearance on the show. She also promoted her new autobiography, ‘This Is Me’, which is available to buy now on Amazon.

She said she’s taking eldest child Harvey, aged 22, on holiday at the end of the week, and also expressed her pride in both 19-year-old Junior, and Princess, aged 17, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre - and both seem to be following in their famous parents’ footsteps.

Junior is releasing music like his dad, while Princess is now a model like her mum. The teen works with brands such as PrettyLittleThing.

The proud mum said: "You've got Junior doing his music, Princess following in her mummy's footsteps. Obviously Jett and Bunny, they are still young at school. But yeah I'm so proud of all of my kids."

Price’s youngest children, Jett and Bunny, are 10 and nine respectfully, and are shared with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Insisting Junior and Princess have made their own choices about the budding careers, she added: "I know they've been brought up in the industry, but they are talented in their own rights. I'm not a pushy parent, never have been, I support whatever they want to do.