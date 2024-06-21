Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Price has revealed to fans that she will ‘never stop surgery’ and wants to ‘look like a Bratz doll’. The former glamour model who is preparing for her 17th boob has revealed what procedures she will be taking on next.

The 46-year-old, who is in a relationship with Married at First Sight star JJ Slater revealed she had already been in contact with a surgeon to make her “boobs smaller”.

In an interview with the Daily Mail she said: “I will never stop with this surgery, I want to be a Bratz Doll,” adding that she is planning more surgery "in the next few months". Price explained: “It's my body and I do what I want to do. That's how it should be, our body, your choice. The difference is I talk about it. There's a lot of people out there who hide [what they've had done].”

What cosmetic surgery has Katie Price had?

Price has had a slew of surgeries, including 16 boob jobs and six face lifts, and looks almost unrecognisable from earlier photos. Below we’ve outlined all the procedures that Price has had as she prepares for her 17th boob job.

Katie Price throughout the years from 1996 to 2024. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Katie Price surgery timeline

1998 - First boob job from B cup to C cup and first liposuction.

1999 - Two boob jobs, first taking her up to a D cup, then up to an F.

2006 - Another boob job, this time going to a G cup.

2007 - Rhinoplasty and veneers on her teeth.

2008 - Boob reduction, taking her size from F cup to C cup.

2011 - Boob job taking her back to an F cup.

2014-2015: Price removes her breast implants after an infection.

2016 - Boob job, Botox and fillers.

2017 - Threading facelift, veneers, boob job going up to a GG.

2018 - Facelift.

2019- Face, eye and eyelid lift, Brazilian bum lift and a tummy tuck in Turkey.

2020 - Boob job in Belgium to correct past surgery and veneers.

2021 - Eye and lip lifts, liposuction under her chin, fat transfer into bottom and full body liposuction.

2022 - Brow and eye lift, boob job in Belgium.

2023 - Second rhinoplasty, lip lift and filler.

The reality star who has already had 16 boob jobs and who is getting ready for her 17th has outlined what she will get done in her latest procedure. Price explained: "I’ve decided I’m going to have my boobs made smaller because they do make me look bigger, and I have messaged the surgeon already, and to be honest I’ve been going to the gym, and yeah I’ve decided.”

She added: "I even made it there last night at quarter to eight, when normally I’m in bed when there’s not an event on. JJ was in there. I didn’t do much I did the rowing, and do you know what’s funny I went on the treadmill, I can only walk on it I can’t run.”