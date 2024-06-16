Katie Price update: star reveals to fans that police have found the person who 'broke into' her house
Katie Price has shared an update with her fans on Instagram about the person who is suspected of breaking into her former home, Mucky Mansion.
Price has revealed to her 3 million Instagram followers that there have been a spate of attacks on her former Sussex home, Mucky Mansion. In recent weeks she has shared an attempted “break in”, an “acid” attack on her car and a group of men in a white van spotted on the grounds of the property.
The former glamour model, and OnlyFans star has since shared an update on Instagram Stories, where she revealed Sussex Police had apprehended someone. Price wrote: "Thankyou to Sussex police for finding the the guy who not only broke in to my house but who also stole a car load of my belongings and was caught while he was boosting about trying to sell my stuff and how he broke into my property lastweek .. I'll keep you updated."
The news comes after she had previously appealed to fans for help after two men were caught on CCTV approaching her former home, Mucky Mansion. Price, along with her five children moved out of the Sussex residence after she was served an eviction notice over an unpaid tax bill.
Speaking on social media at the time of the suspected robbery, she said: “Rushed to my home after being informed of a white Transit van with eight people not from this area waiting in my grounds. A thanks to Sussex police who were instantly there and who are guarding the property.”
Adding: “After the recent acid attack at the mansion all breaches of security are taken seriously by all now. There is 24 hour security now at the property for protection.”
