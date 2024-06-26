Katie Price: Reality TV star evicted from £2m 'Mucky Mansion' in Sussex amid bankruptcy struggle
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the outlet, over 10 officials, including bailiffs and security personnel, swarmed her £2 million Sussex property this morning to officially evict the former glamour model.
Bailiffs arrived at 10am in five vehicles, accompanied by security personnel believed to be on standby to secure the site after the mortgage lender repossessed the keys. This follows an eviction notice served to Price earlier this year due to her financial difficulties. A letter, reportedly spotted by The Sun, had been attached to a fence outside the property, instructing her to vacate the premises.
As the officials arrived at the 3.5-acre property, it was observed to be in disarray, with rubbish strewn about, including a rusted 5ft sign of her daughter's name "Princess," an unwanted pink satin sofa, smashed wardrobes, and various abandoned electrical appliances. The swimming pool was also covered in green algae.
Price had previously shared her moving preparations on social media, showing her kitchen filled with packed household items ready for removal. Three large removal trucks were seen at the property at the end of May for clearance. An insider revealed that although she dreaded this day, she is now relieved to leave the mansion that caused her so much grief.
Despite the eviction notice, the 46-year-old mum-of-five insists that leaving the mansion was her decision, stating in a recent interview that she had wanted to move out for years due to her bad experiences there.
In a new interview with MailOnline, the reality star said: "I've been wanting to get out of my old house for absolute years. It's been nothing but hell in there. I've not had any luck in that house, ever!" She also said she "hates" the Mucky Mansion and issued a warning to potential buyers.
She added: "It is absolutely cursed. My anxiety got worse with that house. There was a point when I couldn't even walk up the driveway without having a panic attack," she added. "I had therapy about the house. I should never have gone back there. Now I'm out of it it's the best thing I've ever done."
Katie Price was declared bankrupt for the first time in 2019. She faced bankruptcy again in March 2024 due to an unpaid tax bill of over £750,000. Despite the court's demands, she did not respond to the debt claims, leading to the second bankruptcy declaration.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.