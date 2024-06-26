Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Price has reportedly been evicted on Wednesday from her "Mucky Mansion" amid her ongoing bankruptcy struggle, coinciding with her plans to undergo another boob job this week, reported the Mirror.

According to the outlet, over 10 officials, including bailiffs and security personnel, swarmed her £2 million Sussex property this morning to officially evict the former glamour model.

Bailiffs arrived at 10am in five vehicles, accompanied by security personnel believed to be on standby to secure the site after the mortgage lender repossessed the keys. This follows an eviction notice served to Price earlier this year due to her financial difficulties. A letter, reportedly spotted by The Sun, had been attached to a fence outside the property, instructing her to vacate the premises.

As the officials arrived at the 3.5-acre property, it was observed to be in disarray, with rubbish strewn about, including a rusted 5ft sign of her daughter's name "Princess," an unwanted pink satin sofa, smashed wardrobes, and various abandoned electrical appliances. The swimming pool was also covered in green algae.

Price had previously shared her moving preparations on social media, showing her kitchen filled with packed household items ready for removal. Three large removal trucks were seen at the property at the end of May for clearance. An insider revealed that although she dreaded this day, she is now relieved to leave the mansion that caused her so much grief.

Despite the eviction notice, the 46-year-old mum-of-five insists that leaving the mansion was her decision, stating in a recent interview that she had wanted to move out for years due to her bad experiences there.

In a new interview with MailOnline, the reality star said: "I've been wanting to get out of my old house for absolute years. It's been nothing but hell in there. I've not had any luck in that house, ever!" She also said she "hates" the Mucky Mansion and issued a warning to potential buyers.

She added: "It is absolutely cursed. My anxiety got worse with that house. There was a point when I couldn't even walk up the driveway without having a panic attack," she added. "I had therapy about the house. I should never have gone back there. Now I'm out of it it's the best thing I've ever done."