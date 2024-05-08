Katie Price set to name celebrity she alleges raped her in new explosive new book
Katie Price is set to name the famous celebrity who allegedly raped her in her new explosive book. A source told The Sun that “Katie thinks now is the time, she has nothing to lose. After all the me-too stuff she thinks if other people have revealed their sex attackers, ‘why can’t I?’.”
The source went on to say: “She vows this will be her most shocking book ever, and she’s ready to name and shame.”
In April, the former glamour model announced on Instagram that her seventh autobiography, This is Me, would be released in July. She wrote: “I’m so happy to share that this July I’m releasing my brand new autobiography, THIS IS ME. This is by far the most intimate look into my life to date, celebrating 30 years in the spotlight.
“I’m finally telling the FULL story behind the headlines and I’m not holding back. It’s been a journey and I can’t wait for you all to read it. Thank you for all your support.”
It was back on her reality show What Katie Did Next in 2009 that the reality star spoke about allegedly being raped by a well-known celebrity and reportedly said at the time: “I was raped by a celebrity, but no, I’ll never name him, I just don’t want the drama.”
Earlier this year, Katie spoke about the traumatic experience of being raped at the age of seven in a park in an interview with Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast. Katie Price said: “I got raped in a park when I was seven, then I was nearly abducted.”
She went on to say: “The rape never bothered me until I did Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, and I was embarrassed. I cried because I never thought about it but it obviously bothered me. My mum had a cup of tea at the cafe and I remember the police coming and looking at my knickers and I remember the man clear as day.”
Katie Price has claimed that she has been raped three times in her life, once when she was a child, a second time by the celebrity and a third time at gunpoint in South Africa when she was carjacked in 2018.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, the rape and sexual abuse support line is run by Rape Crisis England and Wales – you can call the helpline on 0808 500 2222 or use the online chat (both are free and are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year).
