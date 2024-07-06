The site where you can buy pre-loved clothes from celebrities - and the 9 top sellers including Vogue Williams, Spencer Matthews and Amanda Holden. Composite image by NationalWorld. | Composite image by NationalWorld.

No matter what they’re famous for, celebrities are all influential when it comes to their style choices.

Now, you’ve got a chance to own a part of your favourite star’s wardrobe as there’s a little known pre-loved clothing website that’s dedicated to selling pre-loved items from famous faces.

The site is aptly named ‘Reliked’, and you can shop a range of clothing, bags, shoes and other accessories that were once worn by celebs - but for a bargain price. The re-sale site offers hundreds of items, from high street brands to high end labels, but they’re all at generously marked-down prices due to their preowned status. So, you can get bag yourself a super stylish outfit with star quality for much less. Many celebs donate the money they make from their sales to good causes too.

It’s not only pre-loved items that are for sale either, some items are brand new. Even many that are classed as pre-loved have only been worn once or twice. There are thousands of exclusive high street, luxury, and beauty products to chose from, all at up to 70% off the retail price.

Hundreds of new items are added every week too, so there’s always a chance to pick up something new, and there’s items from male and female celebrities so everyone can own a little bit of star luxury and emulate the look of their favourite stars.

You can shop by influencer. Here’s the top nine celebs who are selling on the site right now:

Reality star Vicky Pattison

Model and media personality Vogue Williams

Olympic diver Tom Daley

Reality star Ferne McCann (and her daughter Sunday)

TV and radio presenter Amanda Holden

Influencer and fashionista Charlie Irons

Reality star Spencer Matthews

TV presenter AJ Odudu

TV presenter and model Katie Piper

Fans who already know who about the site have been sharing their love of it online. One buyer said: "For a pre-loved/reselling site, Reliked is exceptional!". Another said: "I have ordered many times and will continue to do so as the products arrive in good time, in great condition and for a fraction of the retail price.” A third said they “always” have a “great experience” when using the site.